FASTER PUSSYCAT Announces New Double A-Side Single 'Like A Ghost' And 'Pirate Love'

Veteran rockers FASTER PUSSYCAT have announced the upcoming release of double A-side singles "Like A Ghost" and "Pirate Love", which will be available digitally via Golden Robot Records on November 28.

This release is the first for the band under the Golden Robot umbrella, with singer Taime Downe saying earlier this year: "The band and I are over the moon to join the Golden Robot Records rock and roll family! We are super excited to release some of our badass new tunes globally. We know the label see our vision and supports the band and we feel completely at home here."

The double A-side single comes just a few months before FASTER PUSSYCAT is expected to hit Australian shores. An exclusive Australian tour edition of "Like A Ghost" and "Pirate Love" on colored translucent blue seven-inch vinyl will be made available to purchase at these shows, with only limited stock to be made available online.

"Like A Ghost" is a track about growing up in the 1970s, listening to the radio and doing what kids do and the memories it brings back. It features Taime's signature vocals carrying the song through to completion. The production on this track is second to none, with blistering guitars and the band in full force. A cover of the Johnny Thunders classic, "Pirate Love" stays true to the original, with both tracks complementing each other with strong instrumentation and killer vocals.

Originally formed during the mid-1980s glam rock era, FASTER PUSSYCAT has gone on to have a triumph of success, with over two million albums sold worldwide, and has accompanied some of rocks most distinguished names on tour, such as ALICE COOPER, OZZY OSBOURNE, MÖTLEY CRÜE, GUNS N' ROSES and KISS.

FASTER PUSSYCAT, consisting of Taime Downe (vocals),Sam "Bam" Koltun (guitar),Danny Nordahl (bass),Chad Stewart (drums) and latest addition to the band, Ronnie Simmons (guitar),has over 215,000 monthly listeners on Spotify alone, proving that they not only are still a prominent force but they have also been able to successfully mold to the digital age and maintain stamina.

Back in 2019, Taime told AL.com about the camaraderie between all the hard rock bands in the 1980s: "We were all friends. We were all like incestual, L.A. GUNS, GUNS N' ROSES. GUNS N' ROSES basically got a record right when we were putting FASTER together, so they helped us out tons for us getting our shit going. I was friends with [L.A. GUNS guitarist] Tracii Guns [GN'R drummer] Steven Adler. So, all this was just a melting pot.

"I remember going and seeing GUNS N' ROSES' first show, and it's so funny too because originally when we were putting FASTER with Mick Cripps (who would soon join L.A. GUNS) and we answered an ad in the Music Connection for a 'loud glam guitar player available,' and it was fucking Slash. We went and checked him out at the first GN'R show he did after Tracii [left GN'R]. I thought he was great. Mick said, 'He looks stupid.' [Laughs] I was like, 'Whatever.' And then I sold Slash his fucking hat. … He said he stole it. He's so full of shit. I gave it to him. [Laughs] But he can say he stole it; it's tougher. But we've been friends ever since."