FASTER PUSSYCAT's TAIME DOWNE Says First Concert After Fiancée's Death Was 'Very Emotional'

In a new interview with Troy Patrick Farrell of the This That And The Other radio show, FASTER PUSSYCAT founder and frontman Taime Downe, whose fiancée went overboard this past March from the Royal Caribbean ship Explorer Of The Seas during the first day of this year's edition of The 80s Cruise, was asked how he is preparing for the band's upcoming U.S. tour, which is scheduled to kick off on May 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm just not. I'm not. I'm just doing what I'm supposed to do, I guess. That's what I'm doing. So I'm just out there just talking to my friends. That's all I'm doing. Just talking to my peeps, getting shit ready to go. Talking to Chad [Stewart, FASTER PUSSYCAT drummer], talking to Sam 'Bam' [Koltun, FASTER PUSSYCAT guitarist]. Dealing with our agent. Dealing with other stuff. Dealing with stuff that's all moving forward. just doing that — trying to keep positive and move on with my day. Just try to [stay] as positive as possible."

Asked about the first show FASTER PUSSYCAT played after Downe's fiancée's death, which took place on April 13 at the 53rd anniversary of the Rainbow Bar And Grill in West Hollywood, California, Taime said: "It was a little tough, but it was fucking off the hook. It was really cool. It was very emotional, but it was good."

Although it was initially unclear if Downe's fiancée fell or jumped from the Explorer Of The Seas, a source told The Hollywood Reporter a few days later that security video appeared to show she jumped, dying by suicide. Insiders told TMZ that the footage showed the woman climbing the cruise ship's railing before stepping off. Downe was subsequently cleared of wrongdoing in the matter.

FASTER PUSSYCAT was performing on the 1980s-themed cruise from March 2 to March 9, traveling from Miami to Nassau, San Juan and Puerto Plata.

Originally formed during the mid-1980s glam rock era, FASTER PUSSYCAT has gone on to sell over two million albums worldwide, and has accompanied some of rocks most distinguished names on tour, such as ALICE COOPER, OZZY OSBOURNE, MÖTLEY CRÜE, GUNS N' ROSES and KISS.

FASTER PUSSYCAT is best known for its late 1980s hits "House Of Pain" and "Bathroom Wall".

The band broke up in 1993 but reformed in 2001 with Downe as the sole remaining original member.

They have released four albums: "Faster Pussycat" (1987),"Wake Me When It's Over" (1989),"Whipped!" (1992) and "The Power And The Glory Hole" (2006).

Earlier this month, FASTER PUSSYCAT released a new single, "Motorbike".

A limited-edition seven-inch of "Motorbike" printed on "Pussycat Purple" vinyl is available to order now. The vinyl B-side is FASTER PUSSYCAT's take on the INXS classic "Don't Change".