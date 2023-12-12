FEAR FACTORY's DINO CAZARES: 'People Are Excited That We're Singing These Songs How They Are On The Record'

In a new interview with Impact metal channel, FEAR FACTORY guitarist Dino Cazares and singer Milo Silvestro was asked about "the meaning of life." Dino responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, it's a long answer, but if I had to put it in simple words, love, happiness, being creative and working hard.

Added Milo: "Well, I pretty much agree on that. I would say, to me, it's a question that I ask myself pretty much every day. But I would say the meaning of life to me is like the endless search of happiness in a sense of not just the enthusiasm and joy, but also like serenity, which is an uncommon thing in nowadays world and sharing that goodness with people and making other people feel good, which is something that I'm really learning right now. I always thought it was a thing you would go for, but right now that I'm in this band and I see people smiling and crying with emotions and happiness because of us playing on stage, I'm really noticing how not just being happy, but sharing happiness with people and giving happiness to people who maybe need it, it's maybe the most important thing and the ultimate goal of this existence for me."

Dino continued: "And that's success. When you're able to use your art to express good feelings, no matter what feelings they are — whether it's sadness or happiness, 'cause music is all about emotions. And, yeah, people are really excited that we're here [on tour in Europe]. People are really excited that we're playing these songs and we're singing these songs how they are on the record. And people are like just, 'Wow' — they're just blown away. And that's a really good feeling for both sides. It's a good feeling for them and it's also a great feeling for us because we know that we're making them happy."

In October, FEAR FACTORY kicked off a European headlining tour with support from BUTCHER BABIES from the USA and IGNEA from Ukraine. The 44-date trek marked FEAR FACTORY's first European shows since 2016.

FEAR FACTORY and MACHINE HEAD will join forces for the "Slaughter The Martour North America 2024" tour in January and February. Additional support on the trek will come from Sweden's ORBIT CULTURE and Louisville, Kentucky's GATES TO HELL.

Dino recently confirmed plans for FEAR FACTORY to make a new studio album in 2024. The effort will mark FEAR FACTORY's recording debut with the group's latest addition, Italian-born Silvestro, whose addition to FEAR FACTORY was officially announced in late February.

FEAR FACTORY played its first headlining concert with Silvestro and touring drummer Pete Webber on May 5 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

Earlier in the year, FEAR FACTORY completed the "Rise Of The Machine" U.S. tour as the support act for STATIC-X marked the Cazares-led outfit's first run of shows with Silvestro and Webber.

Webber has been filling in for FEAR FACTORY's longtime drummer Mike Heller who is unable to play with the band due to "scheduling conflicts."