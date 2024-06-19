FEVER 333 Shares New Song 'New West Order'

Grammy-nominated rock band FEVER 333, led by Jason Aalon Butler, has released a powerful new song and music video for "New West Order", out via 333 Wreckords Crew / Century Media Records. Bursting with fervor and intensity the band is known for, "New World Order" also proudly displays West Coast hip-hop influences, which have been an integral part of Butler's identity, growing up in Inglewood, California and forming the band there in 2017.

"There is an intersectional hot bed where the hood and hardcore meet," explains Butler on the new song. "For pimps and punks alike to enjoy and celebrate their taboos. This intersection is beautifully represented in Los Angeles and 'New West Order' is an unapologetic exploration of my experience as a social variable growing up in L.A. that I think the world should also have the privilege of being exposed to. It is also the beginning of west coast gangster rock as a genre and a culture. The beauty in disparity and these nuanced diamonds forged from the pressures we experience in alternative commodities (of all types against the background of our status quo) and, particularly, people of color. I spent about six years talking about how I felt about these governmental/societal systems and imbalances; now I'm going to talk about why I feel this way and the experiences that shaped such ideologies."

FEVER 333 has also announced headline dates across the United States and Europe. Taking place in the fall and kicking off October 17 in Los Angeles, the tour will hit all major cities across the country, wrapping up on November 8 in Brooklyn, New York. November 14 will kick off their run of shows taking place in Europe, hitting cities in Germany, France, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

FEVER 333 has proven consistently that it is one of the most captivating acts in modern music today. Now, FEVER 333 is set to embark on their most exciting chapter yet with a plethora of new music on the way.

FEVER 333's current lineup includes drummer Thomas Pridgen (THE MARS VOLTA, THUNDERCAT, TRASH TALK),bassist April Kae and guitarist Brandon Davis, alongside Jason Aalon Butler.

"New West Order" is FEVER 333's first single since February's "Ready Rock".

Photo by: Solo Nichol