Filmmaker KEVIN SMITH To Host Special Screening And Q&A With GWAR

Smodcastle Cinemas, owned by filmmaker and pop culture icon Kevin Smith, will host a special screening of "This Is Gwar" on Saturday, August 30 in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey. This definitive documentary dives into the wild and blood-soaked history of GWAR, the most outrageous band in shock rock, chronicling their rise from underground misfits to intergalactic legends.

Following the screening, Smith himself will host an exclusive question-and-answer session with members of GWAR, offering fans an inside look at the band's decades-long reign of chaos. For the ultimate GWAR experience, attendees will also have the chance to participate in a photo op with Kevin and GWAR members in their blood-soaked battle armor.

"As a relic of the '90s, I'm happy to help celebrate these bloody legends who've been enthralling audiences since the '80s!" says Smith. "GWAR has not only stayed true to their gruesome roots all this time, they've also carved out their place in industry history."

GWAR's The Berserker Blöthar, a.k.a. Dr. Michael Bishop, Ph.D., adds: "You ridiculous humans could learn a few things from Kevin Smith. If you've seen any of his movies, you probably already have. He wrote the 37 dicks scene (genius),he cast Alanis Morissette as God, he's the King of Jorts, and he is GWAR approved. We are stoked to get stoned and hang out at his theater drinking watered-down soda and answering the questions of our pimply-faced legion of fans."

Ticket options:

Screening + Q&A – $25

Screening + Q&A + Photo Op with Kevin & GWAR – $100

For tickets and more information, click here.

GWAR's reissue of the band's landmark masterpiece album "Hell-O!" was made available last September on GWAR's own label, Pit Records, to mark the LP's 36th anniversary. The new release was blood-spattered clear vinyl and included expanded artwork featuring never-before-seen photos from the time, including the original album release show in Richmond.

GWAR released a tenth-anniversary edition of its "Battle Maximus" album in September 2023 via Pit Records. This new version was completely remixed and remastered, and features the final recorded vocal performance of Oderus Urungus on the previously unreleased and never-before-heard song "Tammy, Queen Of Dirt".

GWAR's latest album, "The New Dark Ages", was released in June 2022 on CD/digital and was made available on vinyl and cassette in September 2022 via Pit Records.

"The New Dark Ages" chronicled GWAR's adventures in the Duoverse, where the band rediscovers old powers such as Blöthar's terrifying Berserker Mode, and encounter new allies, such as the murderous maven known as The Cutter. Along the way, they battle the living monuments of a lost cause and armies of undead soldiers who rise again to fight a new civil war.

The album concept was tied to a companion graphic novel "GWAR In The Duoverse Of Absurdity", which was also released in June 2022 by Z2 Comics. In the graphic novel, the bandmembers are sucked off into an alternate universe to do battle with their evil twins and the specter of rogue technology.

Dave Brockie, who fronted GWAR under the name Oderus Urungus, was found dead in his home in Richmond, Virginia in March 2014. According to Virginia's State Medical Examiner's Office, he died from acute heroin toxicity by accidental means.

Brockie was last remaining original member of GWAR, which was founded 41 years ago. He was 50 years old.

The satirical metal band earned a following for its macabre, over-the-top costumes, offensive lyrics and graphic, gore-soaked shows, in which the bandmembers performed as the descendants of alien warriors who arrived on Earth to enslave and slaughter the human race.