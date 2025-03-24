FOREIGNER To Tour Canada Without Vocalist KELLY HANSEN; Singer-Actor GEORDIE BROWN To Step In

Nova Scotian singer-actor Geordie Brown will join multi-platinum rock band FOREIGNER as they embark on a 13-city Canadian tour this coming fall. The trek begins on October 21 in St. John's, Newfoundland and concludes on November 7 in Kelowna, British Columbia. The tour includes a stop in Brown's hometown at Halifax's Scotiabank Centre on October 24. Canadian rockers 54-40 will provide support.

FOREIGNER's upcoming Canadian tour serves as a prelude to the re-launch of their stage musical "Jukebox Hero: The Musical", which is set to go into production in 2026. Brown originated the lead role in the 2018 workshop production of the musical in Calgary and Edmonton, before a sold-out run at Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre in 2019.

Brown proved himself worthy not only to audiences, but also to FOREIGNER's leader and founder, Mick Jones, who had this to say: "I was most impressed by Geordie's performances of 'Juke Box Hero: The Musical' in Canada. He is not only a consummate vocalist, but a verified Broadway actor to boot. We look forward to welcoming him at our shows on FOREIGNER's 2025 Canadian tour."

Brown is also a theater director and creator, and is known to East Coast Canadian audiences for his productions of "Stan Rogers: A Matter Of Heart" (Neptune Theatre),"The Songs Of The Rat Pack" and "Could I Have This Dance" featuring the music of international music icon and fellow Nova Scotian Anne Murray.

The last time Brown joined FOREIGNER on stage was for a surprise appearance on the final night of the band's "Cold As Ice" tour in Halifax in March 2019. Brown has stayed in touch with the band in recent years and was in Cleveland this past fall when they were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

"I count myself so fortunate that they're bringing me along on this next chapter with the musical, and this Canadian tour," says Brown. "Right now, I’m most looking forward to our Halifax show, for my hometown crowd."

Canada is one of FOREIGNER's most important markets, and the band set the tone back in 2006 with a national CBC New Year's Eve live TV broadcast. The low temperatures did not deter the hardy 8,000 Canadians that showed up at this outdoor concert beside Niagara Falls where the band remained "Hot Blooded" throughout the event. Subsequently, FOREIGNER executed many tours of Canada and the fall of 2025 will bring their biggest one to date.

FOREIGNER 2025 Canadian tour dates:

Oct. 21 - St. John's, NFL @ Mary Brown’s Centre

Oct. 23 - Sydney, NS @ Centre 200

Oct. 24 - Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre

Oct. 25 - Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre

Oct. 27 - Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts

Oct. 28 - Ottawa, ON @ The Arena at TD Place

Oct. 29 - Kingston, ON @ Centre Slush Puppie

Oct. 30 - Sudbury, ON @ Sudbury Community Arena

Nov. 01 - Sault. St. Marie, ON @ GFL Memorial Gardens

Nov. 02 - Thunder Bay, ON @ Thunder Bay Community Auditorium *

Nov. 05 - Medicine Hat, AB @ Co-op Place

Nov. 06 - Cranbrook, BC @ Memorial Arena *

Nov. 07 - Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place

It is not presently clear why singer Kelly Hansen, who has fronted FOREIGNER since 2005, is not taking part in the band's Canadian tour.

After singer Lou Gramm left FOREIGNER in 2003, Jones took some time off before regrouping a couple years later with an entirely new lineup, featuring Hansen and bassist Jeff Pilson, among others.

Gramm was the voice on FOREIGNER's biggest hits, including "Feels Like The First Time" and "Cold As Ice" from the band's eponymous debut in 1977, and later songs like "Hot Blooded" and "I Want To Know What Love Is".

Rounding out FOREIGNER's current lineup are Michael Bluestein on keyboards, Bruce Watson on guitar, Chris Frazier on drums and Luis Maldonado on guitar and vocals.