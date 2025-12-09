FILTER Announces March/April 2026 U.S. Tour With FINGER ELEVEN And LOCAL H

FILTER Announces March/April 2026 U.S. Tour With FINGER ELEVEN And LOCAL HDecember 9, 2025
FILTER will embark on a U.S. tour in the spring of 2026. Also appearing on the bill are FINGER ELEVEN and LOCAL H.
The three bands are no strangers to each other. Most recently FILTER frontman Richard Patrick recorded the single "Blue Sky Mystery" with FINGER ELEVEN, which is featured on "Last Night On Earth", FINGER ELEVEN's latest release and the group's first studio album in a decade. The song is currently top 10 on Canadian Active Rock Radio chart. FILTER has toured with LOCAL H multiple times, including during the summer of 2014 and as recently as 2024. All three bands have played multiple festivals together over the last two decades.
2026 tour dates:
March 5 - Wenatchee, WA @ Town Toyota Center
March 6 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House & Event Center
March 8 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
March 10 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
March 10 - Evans, GA @ Columbia County Performing Arts Center
March 11 - Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion Ballroom
March 13 - Saint Charles, MO @ Family Arena
March 14 - Indianapolis, IN @ [to be announced]
March 15 - Pelham, TN @ The Caverns
March 17 - Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center
March 20 - Charles Town, WA @ Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
March 21 - Waynesboro, VA @ The Foundry
March 23 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
March 25 - Duluth, MN @ Amsoil Arena
March 26 - La Crosse, WI @ La Crosse Center
March 27 - Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
March 28 - Columbus, OH @ The King Of Clubs
March 30 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
March 31 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center
April 1 - Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues
This past August, FILTER released a remixed and remastered version of the band's latest album, "The Algorithm", via FILTER's No Pulse Records. "The Algorithm: Ultra Edition" features re-imagined cuts from "The Algorithm" — the tight conceptual statement heralding career-best songwriting from FILTER mastermind Richard Patrick — with nine additional tracks.
"The Algorithm: Ultra Edition" also delivers four remixes of previously released tracks, including by former NINE INCH NAILS member Charlie Clouser, producer/mixer Sean Beaven (NINE INCH NAILS, MARILYN MANSON) and Patrick's mixes of "Obliteration" as well as Julian Gray's version of "Burn Out The Sun". There are also two covers; Patrick offers his take on U2's "A Sort Of Homecoming" and Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy".
Patrick, the creative mastermind behind FILTER, has spent over 30 years pushing the boundaries of musical expression. His tenure as NINE INCH NAILS' touring guitarist and involvement in the band's iconic music videos cemented his place in rock history. Patrick left NINE INCH NAILS in 1993 to form FILTER. Their explosive debut album, "Short Bus", achieved platinum status, propelled by the breakout single "Hey Man Nice Shot". The success continued with their follow-up release, "Title Of Record", also going platinum, thanks to the crossover hit "Take A Picture".
Patrick formed the supergroup ARMY OF ANYONE in 2006 alongside Dean and Robert DeLeo of STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and Ray Luzier of KORN, before refocusing on FILTER's output of later lauded albums "Anthems For The Damned" (2008),"The Trouble With Angels" (2010),"The Sun Comes Out Tonight" (2013) and "Crazy Eyes" (2016). 20-plus years later, Patrick is more prolific than ever. Celebrating 30 years of FILTER, 2023 saw the much-anticipated release of a new FILTER album, "The Algorithm". Singles "Face Down", "For The Beaten" and "Obliteration" had innovative music videos which garnered attention from new and longtime fans alike.
NEW TOUR DATES! Filter, Finger Eleven and Local H are heading out on tour together starting March 5, 2026!
The three...
Posted by Filter on Tuesday, December 9, 2025