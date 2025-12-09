FILTER Announces March/April 2026 U.S. Tour With FINGER ELEVEN And LOCAL H

FILTER will embark on a U.S. tour in the spring of 2026. Also appearing on the bill are FINGER ELEVEN and LOCAL H.

The three bands are no strangers to each other. Most recently FILTER frontman Richard Patrick recorded the single "Blue Sky Mystery" with FINGER ELEVEN, which is featured on "Last Night On Earth", FINGER ELEVEN's latest release and the group's first studio album in a decade. The song is currently top 10 on Canadian Active Rock Radio chart. FILTER has toured with LOCAL H multiple times, including during the summer of 2014 and as recently as 2024. All three bands have played multiple festivals together over the last two decades.

2026 tour dates:

March 5 - Wenatchee, WA @ Town Toyota Center

March 6 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House & Event Center

March 8 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

March 10 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

March 10 - Evans, GA @ Columbia County Performing Arts Center

March 11 - Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion Ballroom

March 13 - Saint Charles, MO @ Family Arena

March 14 - Indianapolis, IN @ [to be announced]

March 15 - Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

March 17 - Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

March 20 - Charles Town, WA @ Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

March 21 - Waynesboro, VA @ The Foundry

March 23 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

March 25 - Duluth, MN @ Amsoil Arena

March 26 - La Crosse, WI @ La Crosse Center

March 27 - Mt Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

March 28 - Columbus, OH @ The King Of Clubs

March 30 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

March 31 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center

April 1 - Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues

This past August, FILTER released a remixed and remastered version of the band's latest album, "The Algorithm", via FILTER's No Pulse Records. "The Algorithm: Ultra Edition" features re-imagined cuts from "The Algorithm" — the tight conceptual statement heralding career-best songwriting from FILTER mastermind Richard Patrick — with nine additional tracks.

"The Algorithm: Ultra Edition" also delivers four remixes of previously released tracks, including by former NINE INCH NAILS member Charlie Clouser, producer/mixer Sean Beaven (NINE INCH NAILS, MARILYN MANSON) and Patrick's mixes of "Obliteration" as well as Julian Gray's version of "Burn Out The Sun". There are also two covers; Patrick offers his take on U2's "A Sort Of Homecoming" and Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy".

Patrick, the creative mastermind behind FILTER, has spent over 30 years pushing the boundaries of musical expression. His tenure as NINE INCH NAILS' touring guitarist and involvement in the band's iconic music videos cemented his place in rock history. Patrick left NINE INCH NAILS in 1993 to form FILTER. Their explosive debut album, "Short Bus", achieved platinum status, propelled by the breakout single "Hey Man Nice Shot". The success continued with their follow-up release, "Title Of Record", also going platinum, thanks to the crossover hit "Take A Picture".

Patrick formed the supergroup ARMY OF ANYONE in 2006 alongside Dean and Robert DeLeo of STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and Ray Luzier of KORN, before refocusing on FILTER's output of later lauded albums "Anthems For The Damned" (2008),"The Trouble With Angels" (2010),"The Sun Comes Out Tonight" (2013) and "Crazy Eyes" (2016). 20-plus years later, Patrick is more prolific than ever. Celebrating 30 years of FILTER, 2023 saw the much-anticipated release of a new FILTER album, "The Algorithm". Singles "Face Down", "For The Beaten" and "Obliteration" had innovative music videos which garnered attention from new and longtime fans alike.