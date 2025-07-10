FILTER To Release 'The Algorithm: Ultra Edition' In August

Platinum-selling, post-industrial/alternative rock pioneers FILTER are set to release their remixed and remastered new album, "The Algorithm: Ultra Edition", on August 8 via the band's No Pulse Records. The album features re-imagined cuts from "The Algorithm" — the tight conceptual statement heralding career-best songwriting from FILTER mastermind Richard Patrick — with nine additional tracks.

On July 11, the new album's first single, the speaker-shattering "All The Good", will be released to radio and on all digital platforms. The epic track — featuring that classic FILTER sound with a modern sonic edge — is pure existential chaos, heavy psychotic riffs and a soaring, anthemic chorus. It's not so much a loud-quiet-loud dynamic as a loud-quiet-monstrously loud one. From out of the blocks, Patrick's vocals are pushed into the red, and from there… things only get heavier. Produced by Patrick and longtime collaborator Brian Virtue, "All The Good" was co-written by Zach Munowitz, the guitarist who co-wrote "For the Beaten", "Up Against The Wall" and "Say It Again".

"The Algorithm: Ultra Edition" also delivers four remixes of previously released tracks, including by former NINE INCH NAILS member Charlie Clouser, producer/mixer Sean Beaven (NINE INCH NAILS, MARILYN MANSON) and Patrick's mixes of "Obliteration" as well as Julian Gray's version of "Burn Out The Sun". There are also two covers; Patrick offers his take on U2's "A Sort Of Homecoming" and Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy".

"The Algorithm: Ultra Edition" will be available on all music streaming platforms August 8, with exclusive physical versions to be released in the future.

"The Algorithm: Ultra Edition" track listing:

01. All The Good

02. A Sort Of Homecoming (U2 Cover)

03. The Drowning (ultra edition)

04. Up Against The Wall (ultra edition)

05. For The Beaten (ultra edition)

06. Obliteration (ultra edition)

07. Say It Again (ultra edition)

08. Face Down (ultra edition)

09. Summer Child (ultra edition)

10. Threshing Floor (ultra edition)

11. Be Careful What You Wish For (ultra)

12. Burn Out The Sun (ultra edition)

13. Command Z (ultra edition)

14. Burn Out The Sun (Julian Gray remix)

15. Obliteration (Sean Beaven remix)

16. Obliteration (Charlie Clouser remix)

17. Obliteration (Richard Patrick remix)

18. 'Murica (ultra edition)

19. Thoughts And Prayers (ultra edition)

20. Bad Guy (Billie Eilish cover)

Patrick, the creative mastermind behind FILTER, has spent over 30 years pushing the boundaries of musical expression. His tenure as NINE INCH NAILS' touring guitarist and involvement in the band's iconic music videos cemented his place in rock history. Patrick left NINE INCH NAILS in 1993 to form FILTER. Their explosive debut album, "Short Bus", achieved platinum status, propelled by the breakout single "Hey Man Nice Shot". The success continued with their follow-up release, "Title Of Record", also going platinum, thanks to the crossover hit "Take A Picture".

Patrick formed the supergroup ARMY OF ANYONE in 2006 alongside Dean and Robert DeLeo of STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and Ray Luzier of KORN, before refocusing on FILTER's output of later lauded albums "Anthems For The Damned" (2008),"The Trouble With Angels" (2010),"The Sun Comes Out Tonight" (2013) and "Crazy Eyes" (2016). 20-plus years later, Patrick is more prolific than ever. Celebrating 30 years of FILTER, 2023 saw the much-anticipated release of a new FILTER album, "The Algorithm". Singles "Face Down", "For The Beaten" and "Obliteration" had innovative music videos which garnered attention from new and longtime fans alike.

FILTER will celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Short Bus" with a limited-edition colored vinyl reissue, out August 15 via Craft Recordings.

Photo credit: Derick Smith