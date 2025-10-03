FIMBUL WINTER Feat. Former AMON AMARTH Members: 'Mounds Of Stones' Single Released

FIMBUL WINTER, the new Swedish death metal band featuring three former AMON AMARTH members, will release its debut EP, "What Once Was", on November 14. The project consists of original AMON AMARTH members Niko Kaukinen on drums and Anders Biazzi (formerly Anders Hansson) on guitar, and former AMON AMARTH drummer Fredrik Andersson on lead guitar. Completing the lineup is Clint Williams on vocals.

According to a press release, FIMBUL WINTER fuses decades of experience with a fresh, uncompromising energy. "What Once Was" delivers a sound that is cold, intense, and fiercely authentic — a bold statement from a band built on unfinished business and a shared passion for the roots of Swedish death metal.

"What Once Was" track listing:

01. Storms Rage

02. What Once Was

03. Mounds Of Stones

04. A Soul That Soared

05. In Solitude's Embrace

The official Svartna Film-created music video for the EP's first single, "Mounds Of Stones", can be seen below.

FIMBUL WINTER comments: "We've poured our passion, energy, and heart into this track. It's more than just a song, it's our way of showing the world what we're capable of, and we can't wait for people to finally hear it.

"'Mounds Of Stones' tells the story of a figure shaped by suffering, who turns his pain into vengeance. He isn't remembered by name, only by the silence and the stones left behind."

Lineup:

Niko Kaukinen (AMON AMARTH founding member) - Drums

Anders Biazzi (AMON AMARTH founding member) - Guitar

Fredrik Andersson (ex-AMON AMARTH) - Lead Guitar

Clint Williams (MUNITIONS) - Vocals

Session bass by Tobias Cristiansson (NECROPHOBIC, GRAVE, DISMEMBER)

The idea for FIMBUL WINTER's formation was born out of a spontaneous reunion performing the AMON AMARTH demo from 1994 called "The Arrival Of The Fimbul Winter". That reconnection quickly turned into something more serious: a desire to create new music that captures the spirit of the early Swedish scene, without compromises and without dilution of intensity. The result is "What Once Was", where FIMBUL WINTER delivers a sound that is cold, uncompromising, and fiercely authentic. As torchbearers of the Swedish melodic death metal tradition, the band channels decades of experience while staying true to the sound that defined them, from rediscovered riffs originally written for AMON AMARTH to entirely new compositions.

FIMBUL WINTER is not a side project or nostalgia trip. It's a band built on unfinished business and a shared intent to continue shaping the sound they helped create.

Regarding how FIMBUL WINTER came together, the band said: "The idea started with Niko wanting to play the demo 'The Arrival Of The Fimbul Winter', which he recorded over 30 years ago, at his 50th-birthday party. Fredrik thought it sounded like fun and offered to play the guitar. After that Anders was asked to join in and then with the addition of friends Linus Nirbrant on bass and Clint on vocals, a selected amount of friends got to experience this unique lineup and hear the tracks that once laid the foundation to what was to become. Having so much fun playing together and realizing all three former members had a ton of killer old-school material, the decision to keep on playing and to eventually record new songs was made."

Andersson was fired from AMON AMARTH in March 2015, just as the band was preparing to enter the studio to begin work on its 2016 album "Jomsviking". AMON AMARTH opted to enlist a session drummer, Tobias Gustafsson (VOMITORY, CUT UP),during the recording sessions for the disc, but hired Jocke Wallgren to join them on the road. Wallgren was named a permanent member of AMON AMARTH in September 2016.

In a 2016 interview with Brazil's "Wikimetal" podcast, AMON AMARTH guitarist Olavi Mikkonen stated about the band's split with Andersson: "I don't really wanna go into details regarding Fredrik, but, basically, we just separated. It's kind of like a marriage that doesn't work, and you get divorced. And that's kind of what happened to our band."