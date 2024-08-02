FINGER ELEVEN Releases New Song 'Adrenaline'

As of August 2024, FINGER ELEVEN have officially crossed one billion overall career streams, averaging five million streams per week and therefore securing their status as one of the best-selling Canadian bands of all time.

To celebrate, FINGER ELEVEN have released a brand-new single "Adrenaline", available today (August 2) digitally.

Both hard-hitting and musically adventurous, the anthemic track about the thrill of being alive is the first sample of material from the band's upcoming 2025 album and debut release following their signing to Better Noise Music. The music video for "Adrenaline" will be released later this month on August 23.

"Sonically, I think 'Adrenaline' showcases a different side of the band," says lead vocalist Scott Anderson. "There's an exciting pulse in the music and I wanted the lyrics to keep up with that same energetic level. The song makes me want to go out and try something wild, or at the very least: turn it up real loud."

FINGER ELEVEN is currently on tour across North America as direct support to rock icons CREED on their "Summer Of '99" tour which features additional interchanging support from THREE DOORS DOWN, DAUGHTRY, SWITCHFOOT, TONIC and BIG WRECK. The band — Scott Anderson (vocals),James Black (lead guitar, backing vocals),Rick Jackett (rhythm guitar),Sean Anderson (bass) and Steve Molella (drums) — will make a stop at Louder Than Life festival during the jaunt and will also appear as direct support to CREED back in Canada for two arena shows in November.

FINGER ELEVEN is the alternative rock band originally from Burlington, Ontario and now based mostly out of Toronto. They are one of the best-selling Canadian bands of all time, have released a series of consecutive hit albums and become among the greatest live bands to ever emerge from the great White North. "The Greyest of Blue Skies", their debut, broke FINGER ELEVEN into the international mainstream, achieving gold status in the United States and platinum in Canada, and smashing the first single "One Thing", across the radio and Billboard charts. Their 2007 album, "Them vs. You vs. Me", launched the single "Paralyzer", setting radio records in the U.S., peaking at No. 1 internationally and going five times platinum, the band's second million-plus seller. They won the Juno Award for "Best Rock Album Of The year" the following year and set an incredible run at rock radio, with an unbeaten 14 weeks at the top spot. "Life Turns Electric", was nominated for a Juno Award for "Best Rock Album Of The Year". "Five Crooked Lines" continued to electrify audiences the world over and their 2023 "Greatest Hits" includes their biggest smash hit in a decade, "Together Right", which topped the radio charts for an amazing five-week run.

Photo credit: Jesse Milns