FIREHOUSE Singer CJ SNARE Dead At 64

FIREHOUSE singer CJ Snare died Friday night (April 5) at age 64. Snare's daughter Heather tells TMZ his official cause of death is cardiac arrest.

Earlier today (Sunday, April 7),FIREHOUSE released the following statement via social media: "Today is a sad day for Rock N Roll.

"It is with great sorrow we are letting the world know we have lost our brother: CJ Snare, the rock and roll warrior, lead vocalist, and a founding member of FIREHOUSE.

"CJ Snare passed unexpectedly at home Friday night, April 5, 2024. He was a young 64 years old.

"As you are all aware, CJ was expected to be back on stage with the band this summer after recovering from surgery.

"We are all in complete shock with CJ's untimely passing.

"CJ was was arguably one of the best vocal talents of a generation, touring the world with FIREHOUSE non stop the past 34 years.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Snare family, Katherine Little, friends, and all our beloved fans all over the world.

"'Reach for the Sky' CJ! You will be forever missed by family, friends, fans and your band mates. You're singing with the angels now."

Snare's partner Katherine Little wrote in a separate statement: "It is with a heavy heart that I write this and it's extremely difficult to find the right words. CJ left this world on Friday, April 5th. I've had 8-plus wonderful years with this man and I love him to his core.

"In September of 2020, CJ was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer. His initial prognosis was grim, but that didn't stop him. We went for a second opinion and in September of 2021, he had a life-saving operation that gave us these last years with him. He was so incredibly positive during this whole disease.

"He was so strong. He never lost hope. All he wanted was to be the CJ that you all know and love. Last spring, he started having some more issues and he had another surgery in October 2023. This last surgery left him very weak and unable to live a full life. I've been by his side from day 1 and I would have never given up on him.

"CJ leaves behind three wonderful children that are all so very special to me. Life will never be the same. I'm not ready to face this. There is so much to say but words are incredibly difficult right now. Please respect our family during this time of grief and keep us in your thoughts."

NIGHT RANGER frontman Jack Blades also mourned Snare's death, writing on social media: "Just heartsick with the news of our rock n roll brother CJ Snare's passing. Many wonderful memories of NR and FIREHOUSE playing together. CJ's sweet soul & great smile always brightened up the day no matter what was happening."

FIREHOUSE hasn't released a studio album since 2011's "Full Circle", which featured re-recorded versions of some of the band's older songs. The group's last collection of new material, "Prime Time", came out in 2003.

FIREHOUSE reached stardom during the early '90s with hits like "Reach For The Sky", "Don't Treat Me Bad" and "All She Wrote", as well as its signature power ballads "I Live My Life For You", "Love Of A Lifetime" and "When I Look Into Your Eyes".

At the 1992 American Music Awards, FIREHOUSE won the award for "Favorite Heavy Metal/Hard Rock New Artist". They were chosen over NIRVANA and ALICE IN CHAINS.

Formed nearly four decades ago, FIREHOUSE's classic lineup consisted of Snare, guitarist Bill Leverty, drummer Michael Foster and bassist Perry Richardson. Richardson left in 2000 and was replaced by Allen McKenzie in 2003.