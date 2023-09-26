  • facebook
FIREHOUSE Singer CJ SNARE To Undergo Abdominal Surgery

September 26, 2023

FIREHOUSE frontman CJ Snare will sit out a "a few" of the band's shows in order to undergo an abdominal surgery. He will be replaced at those gigs by an as-yet-undisclosed "fill-in singer."

Earlier today (Tuesday, September 26),Snare released the following message via social media : "To all our fans. It breaks my heart to let you know that, because of doctor’s orders, I will not be performing with the band until I have recovered from an upcoming abdominal surgery.

"We will be postponing and rescheduling a few upcoming dates. In the meantime, there will be a few shows with a fill-in singer. I encourage you to go and rock out with FIREHOUSE until my return.

"Thank you for your support and understanding."

FIREHOUSE hasn't released a studio album since 2011's "Full Circle", which featured re-recorded versions of some of the band's older songs. The group's last collection of new material, "Prime Time", came out in 2003.

FIREHOUSE reached stardom during the early '90s with hits like "Reach For The Sky", "Don't Treat Me Bad" and "All She Wrote", as well as its signature power ballads "I Live My Life For You", "Love Of A Lifetime" and "When I Look Into Your Eyes".

At the 1992 American Music Awards, FIREHOUSE won the award for "Favorite Heavy Metal/Hard Rock New Artist". They were chosen over NIRVANA and ALICE IN CHAINS.

Formed nearly four decades ago, FIREHOUSE's classic lineup consisted of Snare, guitarist Bill Leverty, drummer Michael Foster and bassist Perry Richardson. Richardson left in 2000 and was replaced by Allen McKenzie in 2003.

