FIREHOUSE To Celebrate CJ SNARE's Legacy At This Weekend's Concert In Tennessee

With the blessing of late FIREHOUSE frontman CJ Snare's family, his bandmates will honor the singer, his music and legacy at their performance in Greeneville, Tennessee at Niswonger Performing Arts Center this Saturday, April 13.

Nate Peck, 2023 "American Idol" golden ticket recipient from Season 21, will be handling vocals at the show. With CJ's full support, Nate has been singing with the band in CJ's absence over the past six months.

Says FIREHOUSE: "CJ's memory and the music he crafted with FIREHOUSE will live on forever, his soaring voice undeniably one of the best in the business.

"Let's all 'reach for the sky' and celebrate the life, music and legacy of CJ Snare."

Snare died on April 5 at the age of 64 following a lengthy battle with cancer. He was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer in 2020 and took a hiatus from the band in 2023 to undergo abdominal surgery. However, his daughter is reported to have stated the official cause of death was cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

CJ planned to rejoin FIREHOUSE for the band's summer tour in 2024.

In a statement on FIREHOUSE's social media, Snare's bandmates said he died "unexpectedly" despite his long illness.

They shared their "great sorrow" at losing their "brother… the rock and roll warrior.

"We are all in complete shock with CJ's untimely passing," they wrote.

"CJ was was arguably one of the best vocal talents of a generation, touring the world with FIREHOUSE non stop the past 34 years.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Snare family, Katherine Little, friends, and all our beloved fans all over the world."

FIREHOUSE hasn't released a studio album since 2011's "Full Circle", which featured re-recorded versions of some of the band's older songs. The group's last collection of new material, "Prime Time", came out in 2003.

FIREHOUSE reached stardom during the early '90s with hits like "Reach For The Sky", "Don't Treat Me Bad" and "All She Wrote", as well as its signature power ballads "I Live My Life For You", "Love Of A Lifetime" and "When I Look Into Your Eyes".

At the 1992 American Music Awards, FIREHOUSE won the award for "Favorite Heavy Metal/Hard Rock New Artist". They were chosen over NIRVANA and ALICE IN CHAINS.

Formed nearly four decades ago, FIREHOUSE's classic lineup consisted of Snare, guitarist Bill Leverty, drummer Michael Foster and bassist Perry Richardson. Richardson left in 2000 and was replaced by Allen McKenzie in 2003.