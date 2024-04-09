ARCHITECTS Release New Single 'Curse', Announce Second Leg Of North American Tour

Once again enthralling listeners with their signature sonic brutality, acclaimed British metalcore outfit ARCHITECTS kick off 2024 with an explosive new single, "Curse". Produced by Jordan Fish, the track is available everywhere via Epitaph Records. In addition to the single, the band has announced the anticipated second leg of their North American tour.

Instantly grabbing attention with a guttural scream by frontman Sam Carter, "Curse" is rife with blast beats, massive guitar riffs, and Carter's impressive vocal range as he switches between aggressive verses and a melodic chorus. The track is elevated by the pummeling bridge that sees the band embracing their roots with one of their heaviest, most eruptive breakdowns to date. Following the bridge with a stripped-back final pre-chorus, "Curse" is a testament to the intensity and versatility that has earned ARCHITECTS millions of fans across the globe.

"Curse" follows on the heels of fiery single "Seeing Red", which earned high praise from outlets such as Metal Injection, Alternative Press, Loudwire and more. Hailed as an "anthem powerhouse" by Idobi, "Seeing Red" has gained over 23 million global streams, boasting over one million streams a week globally since its December 2023 release. Moreso, the track reached No. 6 in the U.K., No. 8 in Australia and Belgium, and No. 13 in the U.S. on Spotify's Viral 50 charts. "Seeing Red" marked the band's first release since their lauded 2022 album "The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit", which broke No. 1 on the U.K. Rock & Metal Albums chart.

Today, the band also announces the second leg of their highly anticipated North American tour, which sees the band hitting major markets across North America for the first time since 2019. The first leg is set to kick off in May with support from OF MICE & MEN and WHILE SHE SLEEPS, while the second leg sees the band bringing their unparalleled headline performances to the Midwest and West coast with support from WE CAME AS ROMANS and BRUTUS. Artist presale for the new dates begins today at 12 p.m. EST through 10 p.m. local time tomorrow, with general onsale beginning April 11 at 10 a.m. local time. In addition to the headlining shows, the band will be performing at festivals across the country, including Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple, Louder Than Life and Aftershock.

ARCHITECTS tour dates

May 2 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel *

May 3 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *

May 4 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *

May 6 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

May 7 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

May 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

May 10 - Washington, DC @ The Fillmore *

May 11 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues *

May 12 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

May 14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

May 15 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

May 17 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

May 18 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

May 19 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

Sept 28 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

Sept 29 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

Sept 30 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ^

Oct 2 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ^

Oct 4 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

Oct 5 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^

Oct 6 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre ^

Oct 8 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ^

Oct 11 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

* Support from OF MICE & MEN, WHILE SHE SLEEPS

^ Support from WE CAME AS ROMANS, BRUTUS

"The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit" followed up the 2021 album "For Those That Wish To Exist", which topped the U.K. charts, and propelled the band to sold-out arena tours.

Photo credit: Ed Mason