FIRESPAWN Recruits GRAVE's JÖRGEN SANDSTRÖM As New Singer, Four Years After L.G. PETROV's Death

Swedish death metallers FIRESPAWN have reformed, more than four years after the death of the band's frontman Lars-Göran "L.G." Petrov. L.G., who is best known for his work with ENTOMBED, died on March 7, 2021 after a battle with bile duct cancer. He was 49 years old.

Joining Victor Brandt (guitar; ENTOMBED),Alex Friberg (bass; NECROPHOBIC),Fredrik Folkare (guitar; UNLEASHED, NECROPHOBIC) and Matte Modin (drums; DARK FUNERAL, DEFLESHED) in FIRESPAWN's current lineup is Jörgen Sandström (GRAVE, TORTURE DIVISION, ENTOMBED).

Earlier today (Friday, July 11),FIRESPAWN released the following statement: "HEADBANGERS! WE ARE BACK!! It is with extreme pride and excitement we finally can announce that FIRESPAWN is back!

"There has been much thoughtful consideration and deliberation within the band and we have now come to a consensus. We will do this in honor and memory of our late brother LG Petrov, to extend his musical legacy! We will of course also do this because of our personal love for the band and the great times we have together! It was not easy to figure out who would be the one to take up the microphone after LG. Luckily our most logical option has accepted our offer! Announcing as new FIRESPAWN vocalist: Mr Jörgen Sandström!! He not only has strong personal connections to LG and the Swedish scene (GRAVE, TORTURE DIVISION, ENTOMBED, etc),but he also has vocal cords like a grizzly bear! He will fit right in both personally and professionally!

"We hope to see all of you crazy headbangers out there very soon! There’s a lot going on down the pipeline, so we are looking forward to sharing the future of FIRESPAWN with you all!"

Victor states: "We're back! This band has always been about a deep connection between us as musicians, with the music itself and with the scene that has supported us from day one. We're doing this with love and respect for LG, and his spirit is still very much present in everything we do. Having Jörgen joining us feels like the natural next step, he's family. He brings both the fire and the spirit we need. We have missed this band and we have missed all of you. We can't wait to share this next chapter together. Death metal is in our blood! Let's do this!"

Jörgen states: "I believe that LG would have wanted FIRESPAWN to keep on going. He loved the band and he loved death metal. I am in no way here as a replacement for our late friend but simply here to honor the legacy of our brother — have fun, play death metal, drink beer and headbang!"

FIRESPAWN released its third album, "Abominate", in June 2019 via Century Media Records.

The band's sophomore album, "The Reprobate", came out in April 2017. The follow-up to 2015's "Shadow Realms" was described in a press release as "a merciless piece of evil, ferocious and blasphemous death metal."

Hailing from Stockholm, FIRESPAWN is "the unholy union of five death metal veterans with the aim to create blasphemous, sacrilegious and evil death metal, played by sharp minds with ancient souls."