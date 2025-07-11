PRIMUS Turns Red Rocks Into 'Brown Rocks' With Rare Album Tribute Set

Currently trekking across the country on their "Onward & Upward Summer Tour 2025", PRIMUS delivered an unforgettable performance Wednesday night (July 9) at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado with a surprise tribute to their fan-favorite "Brown Album".

After opening with "Harold Of The Rocks" and "Groundhog's Day", PRIMUS frontman Les Claypool addressed the crowd with a grin: "We decided this afternoon to do something you're really going to love — or you're really going to hate. We're going to play seven songs off the 'Brown Album'." He and guitarist Larry LaLonde then officially dubbed the iconic venue "Brown Rocks" for the remainder of the evening. What followed was a deep dive into one of PRIMUS's most idiosyncratic and beloved records.

The band then launched into "Fisticuffs", "Golden Boy", "Duchess And The Proverbial Mind Spread", "Over The Falls", "Restin' Bones", "Bob's Party Time Lounge" and "Shake Hands With Beef" from the 1998 album.

The performance marked a rare moment of focused nostalgia on the "Brown Album", giving longtime fans a chance to hear rarely played tracks in one of the most iconic venues in the country.

The show was part of PRIMUS's 25-date summer headline tour — their first with newly minted drummer John Hoffman, who joined the band following the widely covered "Interstellar Drum Derby" audition process. The tour follows the release of their latest single, "Little Lord Fentanyl", featuring Maynard James Keenan, and a new live version of "Duchess", recorded on their first tour with Hoffman.

On December 30, 2024, PRIMUS played the first concert since longtime drummer Tim "Herb" Alexander's departure at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California. Sitting behind the drums for the show was Bryan "Brain" Mantia, who previously played with PRIMUS when Alexander originally left the band in 1996.

In light of Alexander's latest departure, PRIMUS also enlisted musicians from frontman Les Claypool's side projects, THE HOLY MACKEREL and FROG BRIGADE, to perform during the December 30 performance.

With Mantia, PRIMUS recorded two studio albums — "Brown Album" (1997) and "Antipop" (1999) — as well as the covers EP "Rhinoplasty" (1998) and the original theme song for the TV show "South Park".

In November, Alexander shared a letter with Rolling Stone magazine explaining his decision to leave the band.

"A lot of times, you do something you love for a long time, and sometimes the passion turns into a job, and sometimes that job doesn't feel like it's your being anymore," he said.

He reflected on the impact his decision had on his physical, mental and family life.

"When I discovered that I'm struggling with all these things, I had to sit and think about exactly what am I doing," Alexander said. "I don't think I've ever chosen my path in life, I think I've just always thought 'I'm a drummer, I'm just gonna do music,' and things came to me, accepting whatever happens."

The news of his departure was initially shared on October 29 by his now-former bandmates, who claimed that they received an e-mail from him nearly two weeks earlier saying he had "lost his passion for playing."

Alexander joined PRIMUS in 1989 and left in 1996, then rejoined when they reformed in 2003. He exited the group again in 2010 but returned in 2013.

In July 2016, Alexander revealed that he suffered a second heart attack after he previously endured a similar health scare in 2014.

A decade ago, Les Claypool's plan to reform the "classic" PRIMUS lineup — with Alexander and guitarist Larry Lalonde — was put on hold when Alexander suffered his first heart attack, a "minor" attack that resulted in the drummer requiring triple bypass surgery. To fulfill its touring obligations, PRIMUS recruited TOOL's Danny Carey to fill in for a few dates. Three months after open-heart surgery, Alexander rejoined PRIMUS on the road.

Claypool told SPIN magazine that Hoffman wasn't the obvious choice for the gig. "We had over 6,100 submissions," he said. "Our friend Tim Soya, who has known us forever, watched every single video. Ler watched almost every single video. They went through and picked the best of them, and I watched those. We had four folders: the one-star folder meant you were really good, two stars meant you were exceptional, three stars meant, 'Oh my god, this person's amazing,' and four stars meant that this person had to get an audition. I think Hoffer was in the two-star folder."

He continued: "But then I posted, 'Hey, we're getting a lot of people playing PRIMUS songs. It's hard to see what personality folks have. Please resubmit with some of your own stuff.' Hoffer resubmitted, and it killed us, so he got an audition."