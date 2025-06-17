FIT FOR A KING Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour With MAKE THEM SUFFER, SPITE And 156/SILENCE

FIT FOR A KING — Ryan Kirby, vocals; Bobby Lynge, guitar; Daniel Gailey, guitar; Trey Celaya, drums; and Ryan "Tuck" O'Leary — bass/vocals — will embark on a North American tour in the fall. The trek will kick off on October 30 in Phoenix and run through December 7 in FIT FOR A KING's hometown of Dallas. Support on the trek will come from MAKE THEM SUFFER, SPITE and 156/SILENCE.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, June 18 at 2:00 p.m. ET and end on Thursday, June 19 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMLONELYGOD" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, June 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

FIT FOR A KING on tour with MAKE THEM SUFFER, SPITE and 156/SILENCE:

Oct. 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

Oct. 31 - San Diego, CA - Soma

Nov. 01 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Nov. 02 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

Nov. 04 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Nov. 06 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Nov. 07 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

Nov. 08 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

Nov. 09 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

Nov. 11 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Nov. 12 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Nov. 14 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

Nov. 15 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Nov. 16 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

Nov. 18 - Toronto, ON - History

Nov. 19 - Montreal, QC - Olympia

Nov. 21 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Nov. 22 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall

Nov. 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

Nov. 25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

Nov. 26 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

Nov. 28 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Nov. 29 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Nov. 30 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Dec. 02 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live*

Dec. 03 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues*

Dec. 05 - Houston, TX - Warehouse*

Dec. 06 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center*

Dec. 07 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory *

* No MAKE THEM SUFFER

FIT FOR A KING will release its eighth album, "Lonely God", on August 1 via Solid State Records. The LP was recorded in Los Angeles with producer Daniel Braunstein (SPIRITBOX).

FIT FOR A KING harness the power of their brotherhood in order to push forward. The music contains traces of the members' personal and collective experiences grafted onto an ever-evolving sonic palette of metalcore unpredictability, alternative melody, and deathcore brutality laced with electronic alchemy. As trends came and went in the background of the last decade, the quintet has weathered trials and tribulations as well as enduring the chaos of a world constantly influx. However, their bond stretches back to 2011 when FIT FOR A KING unleashed their independent debut "Descendants". They continually progressed with "Creation/Destruction" (2013),"Slave To Nothing" (2014),"Deathgrip" (2016) and "The Path" (2020). Meanwhile, 2022's "The Hell We Create" marked their fifth Top 3 debut on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart and third straight Top 15 debut on the Top Album Sales chart. Outburn applauded how, "With 'The Hell We Create', FIT FOR A KING takes on a new depth," and Kerrang! assured, "It hits hard in all the right places." They've impressively garnered just shy of half a billion streams fueled by staples like "When Everything Means Nothing", "The Price Of Agony", "Breaking The Mirror" and more. Along the way, they also collaborated with the likes of AUGUST BURNS RED, THE PLOT IN YOU, THE GHOST INSIDE and WE CAME AS ROMANS in addition to packing houses on tour.

Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner