FIT FOR A KING Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour With MAKE THEM SUFFER, SPITE And 156/SILENCE

FIT FOR A KING Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour With MAKE THEM SUFFER, SPITE And 156/SILENCEJune 17, 2025
FIT FOR A KING — Ryan Kirby, vocals; Bobby Lynge, guitar; Daniel Gailey, guitar; Trey Celaya, drums; and Ryan "Tuck" O'Leary — bass/vocals — will embark on a North American tour in the fall. The trek will kick off on October 30 in Phoenix and run through December 7 in FIT FOR A KING's hometown of Dallas. Support on the trek will come from MAKE THEM SUFFER, SPITE and 156/SILENCE.
A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, June 18 at 2:00 p.m. ET and end on Thursday, June 19 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMLONELYGOD" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, June 20 at 10 a.m. local time.
FIT FOR A KING on tour with MAKE THEM SUFFER, SPITE and 156/SILENCE:
Oct. 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre
Oct. 31 - San Diego, CA - Soma
Nov. 01 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Nov. 02 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
Nov. 04 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Nov. 06 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
Nov. 07 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
Nov. 08 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
Nov. 09 - Denver, CO - Fillmore
Nov. 11 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
Nov. 12 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Nov. 14 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
Nov. 15 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
Nov. 16 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
Nov. 18 - Toronto, ON - History
Nov. 19 - Montreal, QC - Olympia
Nov. 21 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
Nov. 22 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall
Nov. 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
Nov. 25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
Nov. 26 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
Nov. 28 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Nov. 29 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
Nov. 30 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
Dec. 02 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live*
Dec. 03 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues*
Dec. 05 - Houston, TX - Warehouse*
Dec. 06 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center*
Dec. 07 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory *
* No MAKE THEM SUFFER
FIT FOR A KING will release its eighth album, "Lonely God", on August 1 via Solid State Records. The LP was recorded in Los Angeles with producer Daniel Braunstein (SPIRITBOX).
FIT FOR A KING harness the power of their brotherhood in order to push forward. The music contains traces of the members' personal and collective experiences grafted onto an ever-evolving sonic palette of metalcore unpredictability, alternative melody, and deathcore brutality laced with electronic alchemy. As trends came and went in the background of the last decade, the quintet has weathered trials and tribulations as well as enduring the chaos of a world constantly influx. However, their bond stretches back to 2011 when FIT FOR A KING unleashed their independent debut "Descendants". They continually progressed with "Creation/Destruction" (2013),"Slave To Nothing" (2014),"Deathgrip" (2016) and "The Path" (2020). Meanwhile, 2022's "The Hell We Create" marked their fifth Top 3 debut on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart and third straight Top 15 debut on the Top Album Sales chart. Outburn applauded how, "With 'The Hell We Create', FIT FOR A KING takes on a new depth," and Kerrang! assured, "It hits hard in all the right places." They've impressively garnered just shy of half a billion streams fueled by staples like "When Everything Means Nothing", "The Price Of Agony", "Breaking The Mirror" and more. Along the way, they also collaborated with the likes of AUGUST BURNS RED, THE PLOT IN YOU, THE GHOST INSIDE and WE CAME AS ROMANS in addition to packing houses on tour.
Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner