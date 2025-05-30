FIT FOR A KING Announces New Album 'Lonely God', Shares Title Track

FIT FOR A KING will release its eighth album, "Lonely God", on August 1 via Solid State Records. The LP was recorded in Los Angeles with producer Daniel Braunstein (SPIRITBOX).

FIT FOR A KING, which just wrapped up a sold-out North American tour with KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, KUBLAI KHAN TX and FROZEN SOUL, has shared the official music video for the "Lonely God" title track. Check it out below.

"Lonely God" boasts all the sonic hallmarks FIT FOR A KING fans have come to know and love — gnarly riffs, guttural growls, deep grooves, and a slightly industrial crunch that takes things to the next level, every single time.

"In general, 'Lonely God' relates to the pursuit of power," states FIT FOR A KING vocalist Ryan Kirby about the track. "They're trading companionship, relationships, and love for power and money. You may have all of the power and be a 'God,' but it's a lonely spot because the world despises you."

Further expanding on the album itself, Kirby says: "'Lonely God' is the result of us writing with no agendas. We didn't care about which song could be viral, or if we needed radio tracks, etc. We just wrote what we wanted, for the first time, in a really long time."

He finishes: "All five of us have our fingerprints on this album. We found a way to balance our voices. We've always been genuine with the lyrics, and that's the case again. There's so much heart behind all of the instrumentation too. There's definitely a lot of growth because our bond is tighter than ever."

"Lonely God" track listing:

01. Begin The Sacrifice

02. The Temple

03. Extinction

04. No Tomorrow

05. Shelter

06. Monolith (feat. Lochie Keogh)

07. Lonely God

08. Between Us

09. Sentient

10. Blue Venom

11. Technium (feat. Landon Tewers)

12. Witness The End (feat. Chris Motionless)

FIT FOR A KING harness the power of their brotherhood in order to push forward. The music contains traces of the members' personal and collective experiences grafted onto an ever-evolving sonic palette of metalcore unpredictability, alternative melody, and deathcore brutality laced with electronic alchemy. As trends came and went in the background of the last decade, the quintet has weathered trials and tribulations as well as enduring the chaos of a world constantly influx. However, their bond stretches back to 2011 when FIT FOR A KING unleashed their independent debut "Descendants". They continually progressed with "Creation/Destruction" (2013),"Slave To Nothing" (2014),"Deathgrip" (2016) and "The Path" (2020). Meanwhile, 2022's "The Hell We Create" marked their fifth Top 3 debut on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart and third straight Top 15 debut on the Top Album Sales chart. Outburn applauded how, "With 'The Hell We Create', FIT FOR A KING takes on a new depth," and Kerrang! assured, "It hits hard in all the right places." They've impressively garnered just shy of half a billion streams fueled by staples like "When Everything Means Nothing", "The Price Of Agony", "Breaking The Mirror" and more. Along the way, they also collaborated with the likes of AUGUST BURNS RED, THE PLOT IN YOU, THE GHOST INSIDE and WE CAME AS ROMANS in addition to packing houses on tour.

Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner