FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY Releases New Song 'The Wretch'

No rest for the wicked. Since the release of their latest full-length, "The Nothing That Is", a year and a half ago, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY has remained in constant motion. Today, the band marks the kickoff of its massive U.S. tour alongside headliners LAMB OF GOD by unleashing a brand-new standalone single: "The Wretch".

Driven by relentless galloping riffs and punishing percussion, "The Wretch" features the band's trademark earth-shattering breakdowns balanced by haunting, melodic layers in the chorus. It's the definitive soundtrack for their return to the stage.

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY's Will Putney states: "True to our general nature, 'The Wretch' is another relatively pessimistic and grim glimpse into our worldly outlook. In a time where nothing seems to be getting any better at home or abroad, we find there can always be a moment of comfort in the thought of burning it all down. We hope this song is that temporary oasis for you as well. Thank you for listening."

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY released its seventh studio album, "The Nothing That Is", in October 2024 via Nuclear Blast. The LP featured the singles "Hostage", "Savior Of None / Ashes Of All", "Lower Purpose" and "Red Horizon".

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY's acclaimed 2022 album "On What the Future Holds" was the band's highest-charting release to date, becoming the first of their six full-lengths to reach the Top 25 of the Billboard 200. But while some musicians would take such an achievement as a cue to duplicate whatever worked last time, or maybe even tailor their sound to boost its commercial appeal, the band — vocalist Joe Badolato, guitarists Will Putney, Patrick Sheridan and Tim Howley, bassist Peter Spinazola, and drummer Josean Orta — simply continued to evolve along their own path. "The Nothing That Is", FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY's seventh and latest album (and third for Nuclear Blast),bears no sign whatsoever of commercial concession or rehashed past glories. Instead, the ten-song album finds the band exploring moodier textures and deeper emotions that add new power and dynamics to their already brutal and complex music, while also completely tuning out the ambient noise of passing musical trends and the expectations of the outside world. Produced by Putney at his Graphic Nature Audio studio in Kinnelon, New Jersey, "The Nothing That Is" is an album filled with anger, frustration, and crushing despair. Songs like "Hostage", "Red Horizon", "Lower Purpose" and the pummeling title track grapple with the horrors that the human race has unnecessarily inflicted upon the world, while the epic, introspective closer "The Silver Sun" reflects bitterly upon our uncertain future. Built to be listened to in its entirety in a single sitting, "The Nothing That Is" flows like the gripping soundtrack to a documentary film of our increasingly dystopian existence. A ringing wake-up call for humanity and a thoroughly intense listening experience, "The Nothing That Is" brims with both aggression and melody, it's bracing music is delivered with the confidence of a band that has honed its skills and forged its sense of purpose through fifteen-plus years of all-out live shows. Sufficiently secure of their place in the metal firmament to let their music go wherever feels right for a particular song, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY have delivered what may well be the greatest album of their career.

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY is:

Joseph Badolato - Vocals

Patrick Sheridan - Guitar

Timothy Howley - Guitar

Will Putney - Guitar

Peter Blue Spinazola - Bass

Josean Orta Martinez - Drums