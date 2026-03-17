RISE AGAINST Announces Fall 2026 U.S. Tour With ALKALINE TRIO

Iconic alternative punk rock band RISE AGAINST has announced a new leg of headlining tour dates this fall across the U.S. with support from ALKALINE TRIO.

They will kick off the tour in Dallas, Texas on September 22 at South Side Ballroom and will be visiting cities, including New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh, Phoenix, Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, and more.

RISE AGAINST is currently on tour across Canada and select cities in the U.S. with special guests DESTROY BOYS, KOYO and SPEED OF LIGHT.

Artist presale will be available Wednesday, March 18 at 10 a.m. local and general on sale will begin on Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m. local time. All tickets will be available at riseagainst.com/tour

Most recently, RISE AGAINST announced the launch of The A.R.T. Project (All Rise Together),a fan-driven creative initiative celebrating community, collaboration, and expression in support of their tenth studio album, "Ricochet", out now via Loma Vista.

Built on RISE AGAINST's long-held belief that music is a collective experience, the initiative is about bringing people together through music and creativity during divided times. They invited fans from the last 25 years to be a part of their creative process as they designed artwork for their latest music video releases for "Damage Is Done" and "Ricochet".

Few bands have ever been as accurately named as the Chicago punk quartet. While fleeting styles and fashionable imitations have entered and exited vogue, RISE AGAINST have remained a north star of artful resistance. While continuously updating their formula, they've sustained their original spirit of rebellion over a quarter century — amassing a body of work that doubles as a chronicle of our collective unraveling. Melodic hardcore detonations co-exist in perfect tension with dire warnings about the looming dystopia.

RISE AGAINST tour dates with ALKALINE TRIO:

September 22 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

September 23 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

September 27 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

September 30 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

October 3 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

October 4 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

October 6 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

October 7 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

October 9 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah’s Stir Cove

October 10 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

October 12 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

October 15 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center

October 17 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

October 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

October 20 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

October 22 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

October 23 - Irvine, CA - Great Park Live

Photo credit: Mynxii White