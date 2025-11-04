FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH And BABYMETAL Celebrate Making Radio History With 'The End'

On Saturday, November 1, Ivan Moody and Zoltan Bathory of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH joined Japanese metal sensation BABYMETAL at their sold-out Intuit Dome show in Los Angeles, California to celebrate a major international milestone as their collaborative single "The End" reached No. 1 on the Japanese iTunes Metal chart and climbed to No. 18 on the Japanese All-Genres chart — a landmark achievement for an international rock release. In addition to its success in Japan, the track is making history in the United States as the first song featuring Japanese lyrics to chart at U.S. Rock radio, where it has already broken into the Top 5. The artists came together a special plaque presentation to honor this cross-cultural breakthrough and the worldwide momentum behind "The End" featuring BABYMETAL confirming that music truly is universal.

Bathory says: "This was such an amazing way to celebrate a collaboration that turned into a chart-topping moment for both of us. We're working on our tenth studio album right now, and with the 20th-anniversary world tour coming up, we were already planning to go back to Japan… a place that's always shown us so much love. But with how well this song connected there, let's just say the story might not be over yet. Who knows… maybe we'll even share a stage with BABYMETAL. Life's a wild chain of coincidences, and sometimes the next chapter just writes itself."

BABYMETAL vocalist Su-Metal shares: "We were invited to take part in a 20th-anniversary collaboration project featuring guest artists on past songs. FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and BABYMETAL had performed at the same festival overseas back in 2015, so I was really happy thinking they might have remembered me from then. I sang Japanese lyrics inspired by the original lyrics of 'The End' and spent a lot of time experimenting to find the voice that best fit such a deep, cool track. My favorite moment is the flow from 'Negai o kakete' into the break, where my voice is gradually engulfed by Ivan's growl — it gave me chills. I hope listeners feel that too."

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the release of two definitive greatest-hits collections: "Best Of - Volume 1" (released in July) and "Best Of - Volume 2" (out today). Both albums feature newly re-recorded versions of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's biggest anthems, created in response to the sale of the original song masters — made without the band's knowledge or opportunity to reclaim them.

Instead of remixing or remastering, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH turned the setback into a positive by fully re-recording fan favorites across two volumes — both as a tribute to the songs and the fans who've stood with them over two decades. While honoring the originals and those who helped create them, the band brings renewed intensity to tracks like "Sham Pain", "Blue On Black", "Trouble" and "Burn MF". Together, the two collections pay respect to the past while reintroducing the music for a new era. "Best Of - Volume 2" includes 16 re-recorded classics plus three previously unreleased live versions of "Wash It All Away", "Wrong Side Of Heaven" and "Jekyll and Hyde".

Earlier this year, "Best Of - Volume 1" led with the 2025 version of "I Refuse" featuring Maria Brink of IN THIS MOMENT, which hit No. 1 on the rock charts in July. With over 13 billion streams, countless No. 1 hits, and multiple gold and platinum awards, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH remains one of the 21st century’s most dominant rock acts.

"Best Of - Volume 1" and "Best Of - Volume 2" are available worldwide in multiple formats, including standard CD and vinyl, a limited-edition CD exclusive to Walmart, multiple collectible vinyl editions available at Best Buy, Walmart, the FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH webstore, indie retail and a Revolver magazine exclusive.

To commemorate FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's 20th anniversary, a special merchandise collection is also available now in the official webstore.

Photo credit: Sarai Kelley