FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Announces 2027 European Tour With LAMB OF GOD And BLEED FROM WITHIN

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has announced the European leg of its 20th-anniversary world tour, set to take place in early 2027. Featuring special guest LAMB OF GOD, the trek brings together two of hard rock and metal's most dominant forces. The lineup will be rounded out by BLEED FROM WITHIN from Scotland, for one of the strongest heavy tour packages of the year.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's 20th-anniversary world tour is both a celebration and a statement, honoring the band's journey from their 2005 formation and release of debut album "The Way Of The Fist" in 2007 to global arena headliners worldwide.

The tour will kick off in the U.K. in Manchester on Saturday, January 16, 2027 and will see the band perform in 21 cities across Europe, ending in Helsinki on February 22, 2027.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's tenth studio album is expected to drop later this year, with the first new single anticipated to be released this month. The 20th-anniversary world tour will showcase material from the new LP, alongside classic anthems and No. 1 hits that defined the past two decades.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's founding guitarist Zoltan Bathory states: "We built this band like a battleship, twenty years of everything life could throw at us, and we're not just still here, we're still growing. New fans discovering us every day, the fanbase bigger now than it's ever been. This world tour is the celebration that milestone deserves. First leg is America in 2026, then Europe in 2027, and we're not stopping there! South America, Australia, Asia are all in the talks. This is going to be a big two or three years for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, and we're just getting started."

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's most recent albums, "Best Of - Volume 1" and "Best Of - Volume 2", feature newly re-recorded versions of the band's biggest hits, including No. 1 single "I Refuse" featuring Maria Brink ("Volume 1") and No. 1 single "The End" featuring BABYMETAL ("Volume 2"). "The End" reached No. 1 on the Japanese iTunes Metal chart, marking a major milestone for an international rock release. In the U.S., the song made history as the first track featuring Japanese lyrics to chart at rock radio, ultimately reaching No. 1. Both albums were created in response to the sale of the band's original masters, a decision made without FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's knowledge or opportunity to reclaim them.

For over two decades, special guest LAMB OF GOD have remained one of the most influential and respected bands in heavy music, known for their precision, intensity, and uncompromising sound. With multiple Grammy nominations and a fiercely loyal global fanbase, they continue to set the standard for modern metal. LAMB OF GOD's new album, "Into Oblivion", is out now.

Rising from the U.K. metal scene, BLEED FROM WITHIN have built a reputation as one of the genre's most exciting live acts, combining crushing heaviness with arena-ready hooks. Their relentless touring and critically acclaimed releases have positioned them as a breakout force in the genre.

Tickets for the 2027 European tour dates will be available starting with the FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH artist and O2 (U.K. only) and venue partner presales beginning Wednesday, May 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week, including promoter, venue, local partner presales on Thursday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time, with a Spotify Presale following at 12 p.m. local time. General on-sale begins Friday, May 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

For France, the rollout will follow a slightly extended schedule, beginning with the FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH artist presale on Wednesday, May 6 at 10 a.m. local time. The Spotify presale will take place Thursday, May 7 at 12 p.m. local time,. Additional local partner and promoter presales will run Monday, May 11 and Tuesday, May 12 at 10 a.m. local time, ahead of the general on-sale on Wednesday, May 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's 20th-anniversary 2027 European tour dates:

Jan. 16 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

Jan. 17 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro Arena

Jan. 19 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

Jan. 22 - Birmingham, UK - BP Pulse Arena

Jan. 23 - London, UK - O2 Arena

Jan. 26 - Düsseldorf, DE - PSD Arena

Jan. 27 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena

Jan. 29 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena

Jan. 31 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena *^

Feb. 02 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

Feb. 04 - Stuttgart, DE - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

Feb. 07 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Arena

Feb. 08 - Brussels, BE - Vorst National

Feb. 10 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena

Feb. 12 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion

Feb. 14 - Vienna, AT - Stadthalle

Feb. 16 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena

Feb. 17 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena*

Feb. 19 - Oslo, NO - Unity Arena

Feb. 20 - Stockholm, SE - Avicii Arena

Feb. 22 - Helsinki, FI - Veikkaus Arena

* without LAMB OF GOD

^ with DYMYTRY

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH will kick off the 20th-anniversary world tour with a North American leg this summer that will see the band travel across 48 cities starting July 20, 2026 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey and ending in Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live on Friday, October 23, 2026. Platinum-certified outlaw country musician Cody Jinks will join the North American tour as special guest, touring his current album "In My Blood". The North American tour lineup will be rounded out by critically acclaimed EVA UNDER FIRE, who will release a new album, "Villainous", on July 10.

Photo credit: Hristo Shindov