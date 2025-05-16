FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Announces 'Best Of - Volume 1' Collection Of Re-Recorded Versions Of Band's Biggest Songs

Multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the release of "Best Of - Volume 1", a collection of re-recorded versions of their most iconic chart-topping songs. This move comes in response to the recent sale of the band's original master recordings by their former label, an action made without their knowledge or the opportunity to reclaim their own work.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's founding guitarist Zoltan Bathory says: "We would have loved to have a shot at reclaiming our masters, or at least to be involved in the transaction but we found out after the fact. Surprised, but not surprised. These kinds of behind closed doors deals have become far too common in the music industry. Labels buy, sell or trade artist's work without their knowledge or consent, reducing them to soulless commodities. But life is a chess game so when this happened to Taylor Swift, she responded by re-recording her catalog. After that respectably bold move, her fans switched to streaming the new version out of protest and loyalty. We have one of the most hardcore and loyal fan bases on the planet so I know our fans will do the same."

Coincidentally, this year marks FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's 20th anniversary, and they were already thinking about how to commemorate two decades worth of music, so when this curveball was thrown, they chose to turn it into something positive and powerful. The idea of a remix or remaster wasn't enough, so the band created a completely re-recorded 2025 edition to honor the songs and the fans who have made them matter by being with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH every step of the way.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH emphasized their respect for the original recordings and the people they made them with but are also excited to breathe new life into fan favorites like "The Bleeding", "Bad Company" and "Wrong Side Of Heaven" and to share this new chapter with fans around the world.

The first offering from the 20th-anniversary edition, in a poetic coincidence, happens to be titled "I Refuse", a fan favorite that was always meant to be a single. This reimagined, re-recorded version of "I Refuse", now features guest vocals from Maria Brink of IN THIS MOMENT.

With over 12 billion streams, numerous No. 1 hits under their belt and multiple gold and platinum certifications, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has firmly cemented their place as one of the most successful rock acts of the 21st century. "20 Years Of Five Finger Death Punch (Best Of - Volume 1)", released via Better Noise Music, is available now for pre-order. The collection includes 14 re-recorded hits — including smash singles like "Wrong Side Of Heaven", "Jekyll And Hyde" and "Bad Company" — alongside three bonus live recordings: "Trouble", "Welcome To The Circus" and "The Bleeding".

"Best Of - Volume 1" will be available across all streaming platforms on July 18, 2025, and will also be released worldwide in physical CD and vinyl formats. Fans can choose from a variety of configurations, including a standard CD and a Walmart exclusive CD. The vinyl edition will be offered in several collectible versions, such as a standard vinyl, Walmart exclusive, Best Buy exclusive, a special FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH web store edition, an indie retail exclusive, and a limited edition through Revolver magazine. A special-edition merchandise collection to commemorate the band's 20th anniversary is also available now in the band's official webstore.

"Best Of - Volume 1" track listing

01. Under And Over It (2025 Version)

02. Wash It All Away (2025 Version)

03. Battle Born (2025 Version)

04. I Refuse (feat. Maria Brink of In This Moment) (2025 Version)

05. Jekyll And Hyde (2025 Version)

06. Wrong Side Of Heaven (2025 Version)

07. Lift Me Up (2025 Version)

08. Far From Home (2025 Version)

09. Bad Company (2025 Version)

10. House Of The Rising Sun (2025 Version)

11. Gone Away (2025 Version)

12. Remember Everything (2025 Version)

13. Coming Down (2025 Version)

14. The Bleeding (2025 Version)

15. Trouble (Live)

16. Welcome To The Circus (Live)

17. The Bleeding (Live)

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has held firmly to a top three position on the Billboard Hard Rock charts for the last five years and amassed a record-setting 11 billboard mainstream rock airplay #1s in a row, the longest run of leading consecutive entries in the history of Mainstream Rock Airplay. FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has 28 top 10 hit singles and 16 Active Rock No. 1 singles to its name, and the band has released nine consecutive studio albums since 2007, seven of which were certified gold or platinum by the RIAA, as well as two chart-topping greatest-hits albums.

Photo credit: Chad Martel