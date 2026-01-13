FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Announces Massive 2026 North American Leg Of 20th-Anniversary Tour

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has announced the first leg of its 2026-2027 world tour. Produced by Live Nation, the massive 48-city trek will kick off on Monday, July 20 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey and wraps up on Friday, October 23 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia. Platinum-certified outlaw country musician Cody Jinks will join the tour as special guest and will promote his current album, "In My Blood". The tour lineup will be rounded out by EVA UNDER FIRE, which has earned critical acclaim and will release a new album, "Villainous", in 2026.

In addition to celebrating two decades of music, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is once again using its platform to give back. Long recognized as one of the most charitable bands in rock, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has spent decades giving back to various causes, including U.S. military veterans and first responders and their families. In 2026, the band is expanding that mission with the launch of its campaign to support Team USA and align with the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games being held on American soil in Los Angeles in 2028. As part of the tour's commitment to championing America's next generation of athletes, a portion of the ticket sales from the 2026 U.S. Tour will be allocated to support high-performance programs for U.S. athletes as they prepare for international competition.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH founding guitarist Zoltan Bathory has selected USA Judo, the national governing body for judo in the U.S., as his beneficiary, while vocalist Ivan Moody will direct his contribution to the USA Cycling BMX Racing & BMX Freestyle teams.

"It's a little-known fact that the United States is one of the only major countries in the world where the government does not fund Olympic and Paralympic athletes or their training programs," says Bathory. "Our athletes are competing against nations with fully funded teams, while U.S. teams rely almost exclusively on private donations and sponsorships. We believe supporting Team USA is both patriotic and necessary, especially with the Olympic and Paralympic Games coming home in 2028."

Moody adds: "These athletes represent the best of who we are. Dedication, sacrifice, discipline. If we can help level the playing field even a little, we're all in."

All contributions will go to the national governing bodies responsible for training and developing Olympic competitors on both the judo and USA Cycling BMX Teams. These contributions help fund essential resources for the athletes, covering coaching, travel, equipment, and the rigorous training required to compete on the world stage. With no direct government funding for U.S. Olympic and Paralympic sports, this initiative helps raise both financial support and awareness for the athletes who represent Team USA at the highest level. FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH continues to stand at the intersection of music, and service, proving once again that success means nothing unless it's shared.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's 20th-anniversary world tour will showcase new material from the band's upcoming tenth studio album alongside the anthems that defined a generation of fans. Additional international tour dates will be announced following the North American leg.

Tickets for the 2026 tour dates will be available starting with artist and Citi presales beginning Wednesday, January 14. Additional presales, including a BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale, will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, January 16 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH 2026 tour dates:

Jul. 20 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Jul. 22 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

Jul. 23 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Jul. 25 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Jul. 26 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Jul. 28 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

Jul. 30 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Aug. 01 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

Aug. 02 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre

Aug. 04 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 05 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 07 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 08 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 10 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 11 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Aug. 13 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 15 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater

Aug. 16 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 18 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 19 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 - Saint Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sep. 08 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sep. 11 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Sep. 12 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater

Sep. 14 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

Sep. 16 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sep. 18 - Long Beach, CA - Long Beach Amphitheater

Sep. 19 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sep. 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep. 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

Sep. 25 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater*

Sep. 27 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sep. 28 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sep. 30 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Oct. 02 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Oct. 03 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater

Oct. 05 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Oct. 07 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater

Oct. 08 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

Oct. 10 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 11 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Oct. 13 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 14 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Oct. 16 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater

Oct. 17 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Oct. 19 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct. 21 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Oct. 23 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

* Without Cody Jinks

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's current albums, "Best Of - Volume 1" and "Best Of - Volume 2", feature newly re-recorded versions of the band's biggest hits, including the No. 1 single "I Refuse" featuring IN THIS MOMENT's Maria Brink ("Volume 1") and No. 1 single "The End" featuring BABYMETAL ("Volume 2"). "The End" reached No. 1 on the Japanese iTunes Metal chart and No. 18 on the Japanese all-genres chart, marking a major milestone for an international rock release. In the U.S., the song made history as the first track featuring Japanese lyrics to chart at rock radio, ultimately reaching No. 1. Both albums were created in response to the sale of the band's original masters, a decision made without their knowledge or opportunity to reclaim them.

Photo credit: Chad Martel