FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Cancels 'Arizona Bike Week' Concert Due To 'Family Matter'

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has canceled its performance at Arizona Bike Week next month "due to a family matter," according to a post on the event's Facebook page. Replacing FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH on the bill at Arizona Bike Week on April 5 will be MARILYN MANSON.

Arizona Bike Week producer Lisa Cyr told Arizona Republic: "It's been a little crazy, obviously. A lot of scrambling. But we're pretty excited with the way it all turned out. Marilyn Manson, I hear that his last few tours have been just incredible."

Cyr continued: "We sent out an email to all of our Saturday ticket holders instructing them on how to request a refund, and we haven't had a ton of requests. A few people, but a lot of people are just as excited about MARILYN MANSON. But yeah, we are giving full refunds to those who request them.

"Our tickets are just like everybody else's," she added. "The terms are 'no refunds' and 'subject to artist change,' but we're not gonna enforce that in this case. We want our customers to be happy and to get what they paid for. So we are honoring refunds for people who request them."

Last September, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH was forced to cancel its appearance in Mexico City as the support act for METALLICA due to an injury sustained by FFDP singer Ivan Moody.

Moody fractured his rib while performing with his FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH bandmates at the 2024 Louder Than Life festival at Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Last summer, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH completed a headlining U.S. tour with support from MARILYN MANSON and SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL. The trek kicked off on August 2, 2024 in Hershey, Pennsylvania and ran through September 19, 2024 when it concluded in Houston, Texas.

Prior to the summer 2024 U.S. run, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH toured Europe as the support act for METALLICA on the latter act's "M72" world tour in addition to headlining shows with special guest ICE NINE KILLS and select appearances at major festivals.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn