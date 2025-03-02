FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Has 'About Six Or Seven Songs' For Upcoming Tenth Studio Album

In a new interview with Carlota of Kilpop, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH bassist Chris Kael was asked for an update on his band's current activities. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We have a photo shoot tomorrow, actually, here in [Las Vegas]. Yeah, so we're all getting together… But, yeah, big five-hour photo shoot, getting ready for the next line of things. We're here in town working on new stuff as well. Going back to the old days, like the very first record. [On that album] I believe it was Zoltan [Bathory, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's founding guitarist] just in his apartment in Los Angeles, writing and recording right there in his apartment. He said that he didn't get a bed, he didn't get none of that, 'cause he didn't want anything to hold him down. He wanted to be able to go in there, record, be uncomfortable, and then get out and go do it. So, he's got a bed now and a much bigger house. But we're essentially doing it the way that it was done on that first record, just in the living room — set up and record and go."

Regarding the progress of the songwriting and recording sessions for the follow-up to FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's ninth album, "AfterLife", which came out in August 2022 via Better Noise, Kael said: "I think there's about six or seven songs at this point. Yeah, [we're] just kind of working on that and taking our time and really just kind of enjoying the break, with no rush. There's no deadlines, no impending tours. We've got six shows this year. I know we're doing Arizona Bike Week, playing up in Anchorage, Alaska, Sturgis, a couple shows in Wisconsin. We just announced Rocklahoma as well. And then other than that, we're just gonna be here writing and recording, going out to do those shows to get the live vibe again, get excited and then come back and bring that live energy back into the studio."

Last September, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH was forced to cancel its appearance in Mexico City as the support act for METALLICA due to an injury sustained by FFDP singer Ivan Moody.

Moody fractured his rib while performing with his FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH bandmates at the 2024 Louder Than Life festival at Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Last summer, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH completed a headlining U.S. tour with support from MARILYN MANSON and SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL. The trek kicked off on August 2, 2024 in Hershey, Pennsylvania and ran through September 19, 2024 when it concluded in Houston, Texas.

Prior to the summer 2024 U.S. run, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH toured Europe as the support act for METALLICA on the latter act's "M72" world tour in addition to headlining shows with special guest ICE NINE KILLS and select appearances at major festivals.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn