GRAHAM BONNET And JEFF LOOMIS Have Written Seven Songs Together: They Are 'All Ready To Go'

In a new interview with J.J. Caithcart of Different Stages Radio, legendary rock vocalist Graham Bonnet (RAINBOW, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, ALCATRAZZ, GRAHAM BONNET BAND) was asked about the status of his previously announced collaboration with former ARCH ENEMY and current NEVERMORE guitarist Jeff Loomis. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's on pause, because Jeff is doing his own thing right now with his band [NEVEMORE]. He's getting that together. And he got in touch with us very recently. 'Cause I said to him, 'I'm gonna do this,' because I've written seven songs with him already, which I did a year ago, when we were gonna get it together.

"I'll tell you something: [Jeff is] great," Bonnet continued. "His arrangements are fantastic. And it takes you in another place… It actually is a guy playing guitar, like Michael Schenker. Michael Schenker has a certain way of playing which is very recognizable, and so does Jeff. And I was really pleased to have actually worked with him because it gave me a bit of an adventure and gave me a challenge to write words and melody to these songs that were quite long.

"So, [the songs are] all ready to go," Graham added. "I wish I could sing 'em to you now, or play them or something, but they're ready to go. And Jeff, he still wants to do it even after all his time when he's been getting his own band together and getting back on the road again or whatever. So I really hope we can do it soon, hopefully next year."

When Loomis's collaboration with Bonnet was first announced in June 2021, the two musicians were said to be writing music under the GRAHAM BONNET'S ALCATRAZZ banner. At the time, Graham stated about Jeff: "Jeff is a powerhouse of a musician, a brilliant writer and a great guy. His skills are unparalleled and I am thrilled at the prospect of recreating the magic of the early days of ALCATRAZZ but with a modern, heavier sound.

"When I first heard Jeff, I was astonished by his technique coupled with his great feel and incredible melodies."

Jeff was equally excited about the pairing, saying in a statement: "I'm super excited to be working with Graham Bonnet. I've been a longtime fan of his vocals and lyrics for many years, and it's going to be an honor to craft some amazing music together and play some select live shows."

Bonnet is a hard rock legend with a pedigree to back that statement up. His solo offerings and stints with RAINBOW, MSG, ALCATRAZZ and IMPELLITTERI prove he is one of the finest rock vocalists and songwriters of his generation. From his late 60s into his 70s, Graham has written and recorded some of the best albums he's ever done, including an album with GRAHAM BONNET'S ALCATRAZZ called "Born Innocent" in 2020, along with three records with his GRAHAM BONNET BAND: 2016's "The Book", 2018's "Meanwhile, Back In The Garage" and 2022's "Day Out In Nowhere".

In 1979, Bonnet auditioned for the frontman position in RAINBOW. With his James Dean image, the choice of Bonnet to replace Ronnie James Dio was subject to some questions. However, once the band heard Bonnet sing, they knew they had their man. With Bonnet at the mic, they recorded the "Down To Earth" LP, which became one of RAINBOW's most successful releases.

Graham moved on from RAINBOW in the early '80s to work on his solo career. He also played with MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, recorded several albums with ALCATRAZZ and had a short stint with IMPELLITTERI.

A founding member and the primary composer of the band NEVERMORE, Loomis has transcended his roots to become one of the most in-demand players and educators in metal. Today, he is also an accomplished solo artist, and he frequently takes part in clinics and other instructional events to share his deep knowledge with aspiring players around the world.

Loomis's complex shredding has been a central part of the progressive but powerful and thrashy edge often attributed to NEVERMORE's trademark sound since the band's formation in 1992. As the band's lone permanent guitarist, he's been responsible for some of the most awe-inspiring riffs modern metal has ever heard. Taking the classic techniques he learned from listening to legends like Jason Becker and Yngwie Malmsteen as a teen and applying his own ingenuity, Loomis has carved his own niche and created an instantly recognizable style.

Jeff Loomis press photo courtesy of Fender Musical Instruments Corp.