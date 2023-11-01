FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Partners With Covenant House To Raise Awareness About Youth Homelessness Crisis

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has lent its support and platform to Covenant House, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping homeless and at-risk youth.

In an effort to make a meaningful impact in the lives of survivors of human trafficking and youth homelessness, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is committing to donating a portion of its upcoming tour ticket revenue to support Covenant House's programs to house, feed, educate, provide job assistance, mental health services and healthcare to homeless youth across the Americas.

Starting in November, the band will be supporting Covenant House's Youth Homelessness Awareness Month campaign by posting important facts and links to resources about the issues facing the survivors of human trafficking and youth homelessness.

With 34 locations across the Americas, Covenant House is a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide shelter, support, and comprehensive services to youth facing homelessness. Recognizing the urgency of this issue, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is leveraging their platform to encourage their fans to learn about the issue, seek support, share resources with friends in need, get involved and make a difference.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH vocalist Ivan Moody, who is no stranger to lending a helping hand in these issues and has recently opened an intensive outpatient facility focusing on treating addiction and mental health disorders, has expressed his enthusiasm to take an even further step in assisting with the problem.

Moody said: "Many of our songs and music videos speak directly to the issues being addressed by Covenant House. Our commitment to donating to support their programs and using our platform to raise awareness perfectly aligns with the band's and our fans' values."

Fans of the band are being encouraged to visit Covenant House's web site.

"We are so grateful to the band and their entire team for their support of young people served by Covenant House," said Covenant House president and CEO Bill Bedrossian. "It is clear that youth homelessness and its connections to foster care and human trafficking are deeply personal to the band. By using their voice to raise awareness about these critical issues, to their vast audience, so many will benefit from knowing there is a community of support, partnering with Covenant House to address the needs of young people experiencing homelessness in the Americas."

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is a multi-platinum, chart-topping hard rock band known for their high-energy performances, impactful music (over 9 billion streams) and have held firmly to a Top 3 position on the Billboard Hard Rock charts for the last five years. During that time, the band also amassed a record-setting 10 billboard mainstream Rock Airplay No. 1s in a row, the longest run of leading consecutive entries in the history of Mainstream Rock Airplay. 28 top 10 hit singles, 15 No. 1 singles and released nine consecutive studio albums since 2007, seven of which were certified gold or platinum by the RIAA, as well as two chart-topping greatest-hits albums. Founding guitarist Zoltan Bathory was recently added as a playable character in the iconic "Call Of Duty" video game series, adding another major achievement to the band's growing legacy. In addition, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has earned numerous national and international awards and honors, such as the prestigious Soldier Appreciation Award by the Association Of The United States Army, an honor bestowed only upon Elvis Presley before. Having become one of the most recognizable names in music, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH frequently plays all major festivals and sells out arenas around the world and is currently on a stadium tour across the globe with METALLICA throughout 2024. With a loyal global fan base, the band has consistently demonstrated their commitment to making a difference in the world and has raised significant funds for various organizations.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn