FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Releases New Song 'Eye Of The Storm'

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has released a new song, "Eye Of The Storm". The track serves as the first single from the band's upcoming tenth studio album, which is currently being recorded in Los Angeles and is due later this year.

The official lyric video for "Eye Of The Storm" can be seen below.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's founding guitarist Zoltan Bathory comments: "The new music has been turning out heavier than anything we've done in years, with a cinematic undertone running beneath it.

"We had three years to write this record and really live with it," he continues. "We started with nearly 30 songs and carved it down to 14 or 15. We even considered a double album at one point.

"This is our tenth studio album and our twentieth anniversary as a band," Bathory adds. "We knew we had to hit it hard. What excites me most is that I'm hearing the early era again, that grit, that bite, that aggression, while simultaneously exploring completely new territories. I wrote the music for the entire first album and most of the second, so that energy isn't nostalgia for me; it's where I come from. Those are my roots. It feels like coming home at full speed, while my brother Ivan [Moody, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH singer] is bringing some incredible lyrics and melodies, and his voice sounds absolutely huge on this record. I am really looking forward to the next decade."

In a January 2026 interview with longtime radio host Abe Kanan of Audacy, Bathory stated about the musical direction of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's upcoming follow-up to its ninth studio album, "AfterLife", which came out in 2022: "The new record has a little bit of this soundtrack quality. The songs that we are writing, almost all of them has a little bit of that. It was actually sort of a goal to kind of… We don't wanna write a concept album, but it has a little bit of a soundtracky vibe to it."

Earlier in January, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH announced the first leg of its 2026-2027 world tour. Produced by Live Nation, the massive 48-city trek will kick off on Monday, July 20 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey and wrap up on Friday, October 23 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia. Platinum-certified outlaw country musician Cody Jinks will join the tour as special guest and will promote his current album, "In My Blood". The tour lineup will be rounded out by EVA UNDER FIRE.

In addition to celebrating two decades of music, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is once again using its platform to give back. Long recognized as one of the most charitable bands in rock, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has spent decades giving back to various causes, including U.S. military veterans and first responders and their families. In 2026, the band is continuing that tradition by supporting Team USA and aligning with the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games being held on American soil in Los Angeles in 2028. As part of the tour's commitment to championing America's next generation of athletes, a portion of the ticket sales from the 2026 North American tour will benefit high-performance programs for U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes as they prepare for international competition.

Last week, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH announced the European leg of its 20th-anniversary world tour, set to take place in early 2027. Featuring special guest LAMB OF GOD, the trek will be rounded out by BLEED FROM WITHIN from Scotland.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's current albums, "Best Of - Volume 1" and "Best Of - Volume 2", feature newly re-recorded versions of the band's biggest hits, including the No. 1 single "I Refuse" featuring IN THIS MOMENT's Maria Brink ("Volume 1") and No. 1 single "The End" featuring BABYMETAL ("Volume 2"). "The End" reached No. 1 on the Japanese iTunes Metal chart and No. 18 on the Japanese all-genres chart, marking a major milestone for an international rock release. In the U.S., the song made history as the first track featuring Japanese lyrics to chart at rock radio, ultimately reaching No. 1. Both albums were created in response to the sale of the band's original masters, a decision made without FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's knowledge or opportunity to reclaim them.

Photo credit: Hristo Shindov