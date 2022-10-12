FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Shares Music Videos For 'Times Like These' And 'Welcome To The Circus'

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has launched not one but two official videos simultaneously for the first time ever: the official clip for current No. 1 single "Times Like These", along with a video for part two of the story, "Welcome To The Circus". Both songs are taken from FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's ninth studio album, "AfterLife", which once again broke records as the band officially scored the most No. 1 albums on Billboard's Hard Rock chart, having hit the top spot spot with seven separate releases.

Upon its release on August 19, "AfterLife" immediately shot to the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Top 100 Album, Rock and Metal charts in the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany (where it also debuted at No. 3 on the official album chart),Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Poland. "AfterLife" also debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Rock and Metal charts and No. 2 on the iTunes Top 100 charts in the U.K., France, Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary. The new album hit Top 10 on the iTunes Top 100 in Italy, Spain, Ireland and Belgium, entered as No. 1 rock album on the U.K. official Rock and Metal album charts and debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Top 200. The album's title track and first single, "AfterLife" shot to No. 1 on the Rock charts earlier this year, making them the record holders for most consecutive No. 1s on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart. Current single "Times Like These" has been holding the No. 1 position at rock radio for the past three weeks and continues the band's streak of consecutive #1 hits.

To date, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has amassed over eight billion streams, achieved 28 Top 10 hit singles and recently broke the world record for most consecutive Mainstream Rock Airplay No. 1 hits. Their music videos have garnered over three billion video views and the band has sold over one million tickets between 2018 and 2020 alone. FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has over 10 million followers across social media and is currently the third biggest artist in the hard rock space measured by total consumption (sales and streams),surpassed only by METALLICA and AC/DC.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH kicked off its current U.S. summer tour on August 19 with very special guest MEGADETH and support from THE HU and FIRE FROM THE GODS. FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH also recently announced a massive 2022 fall U.S. tour with country rock artist Brantley Gilbert. The artists collaborated in 2019 on their No. 1 hit "Blue On Black" which has garnered over 110 million YouTube views and 62 million Spotify streams. The fall tour, with support from newcomer Cory Marks, will kick off in Grand Rapids, Michigan on November 9 and hit 20 more cities before wrapping up in FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's hometown of Las Vegas on December 17.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's follow-up to 2020's "F8", "Afterlife" was once again recorded at the Hideout Recording Studio, the Las Vegas, Nevada facility owned and operated by Kevin Churko, the Canadian record producer/engineer and songwriter who has worked on all of FIVE FINGER's albums beginning with the band's sophomore release, 2009's "War Is The Answer".

"AfterLife" is FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's first album with its latest addition, renowned British virtuoso Andy James, who replaced Jason Hook in 2020. James was previously featured on "Broken World", a song that was included on the second installment of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's greatest-hits collection, "A Decade Of Destruction – Volume 2", which came out in the fall of 2020.