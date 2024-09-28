  • facebook
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Singer IVAN MOODY Fractures Rib In Stage Fall At LOUDER THAN LIFE

September 28, 2024

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH frontman Ivan Moody fractured his rib while performing with his bandmates this past Thursday (September 26) at the Louder Than Life festival at Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

The 44-year-old singer sustained the injury during the eleventh song of FIVE FINGER's set, "IOU", on the first day of the festival when the weather turned rainy toward the end of the day. Video of the incident (see below) shows Moody losing his footing as he makes way across the stage, before quickly lifting himself back up and continuing with the final song of FIVE FINGER's regular set.

Moody later took to his Instagram Stories to offer an update on his condition, explaining that he had a "bruise that's running from the inside of my armpit down to the side of my knee." In addition, he said that his hand felt "like it's shattered."

After visiting a local hospital, Moody said that the final diagnosis was a "fractured fucking rib." He added: "You've gotta be fucking kidding me. It's always something, man. Well, I will say this much: it was worth it. Louder Than Life. For real real."

Conditions at Louder Than Life worsened on Friday as heavy rain from Hurricane Helene pushed into the area, forcing the organizers to cancel the day's shows.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH recently completed a headlining U.S. tour with support from MARILYN MANSON and SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL. The trek kicked off on August 2 in Hershey, Pennsylvania and ran through September 19 when it concluded in Houston, Texas.

Prior to the U.S. run, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH toured Europe as the support act for METALLICA on the latter act's "M72" world tour in addition to headlining shows with special guest ICE NINE KILLS and select appearances at major festivals.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is continuing to tour in support of its ninth album, "AfterLife" which was released in August 2022 via Better Noise.

On April 5, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH released the digital deluxe edition of "AfterLife", featuring the original 12 tracks recorded with the band's longtime producer Kevin Churko (OZZY OSBOURNE) in addition to four bonus tracks: three acoustic versions of the album's songs "The End", "Judgement Day" and "Thanks For Asking" plus "This Is The Way", featuring DMX.

