FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Singer IVAN MOODY Moves To Cheyenne, Wyoming; Opens Two Businesses

June 27, 2023

Ivan Moody, best known as the lead singer and songwriter for critically acclaimed, platinum-selling hard rock band FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, has officially moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming. The artist, actor, and entrepreneur is excited to announce the grand opening of his two businesses — Moody's Rock Stop and Ciara Coral.

Moody's Rock Stop is a rock and roll-based convenience store and fueling station which is designed for everyday "recharging." The musically themed stop-and-shop, located at 901 W. Pershing Blvd., will also sell the rock star's personal line of specialized products and become the only gas station in the military town to offer a discount to current and former armed service members, for which Ivan is a proud advocate for.

Ciara Coral is an intensive outpatient facility that focuses on treating addiction and mental health disorders. The facility is located at 433 E. 19th St. #2 and will offer personalized treatment plans for each individual. Ivan has been open about his struggles with addiction and mental health and hopes to help others by opening this facility.

To celebrate the grand opening of these two businesses, Ivan will be hosting a special block party-style event on Saturday, July 15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The celebration will feature live music, food trucks, and chances to win free tickets to FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's show with PAPA ROACH at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

This exciting grand opening event is open to the public, and everyone is invited to attend. As an added bonus, a select group of fans and community members will be chosen to attend a private ceremony at a later date, where Ivan will be given a key to the city for his incredible contributions to the community.

Moody says: "I would like to use this opportunity/grand opening to introduce myself to my newfound family — the city of Cheyenne. Both of these new ventures mean so much to me and I can't wait to celebrate with everyone!"

