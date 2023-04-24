  • facebook
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's IVAN MOODY Recovering From Hernia Surgery; Band Pulls Out Of Amsterdam Gig With METALLICA

April 24, 2023

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has canceled its April 29 appearance at the Johan Cruijf Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands as the support act for METALLICA. Replacing the Las Vegas-based act on the bill will be NIGHTWISH singer Floor Jansen, who will play a set in support of her recently released solo album "Paragon".

Earlier today (Monday, April 24),FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH released the following statement via social media: "As many of you know, [FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH singer] Ivan [Moody] recently had surgery to correct an acute hernia injury. The recovery proved more challenging than initially thought and on the advice of his doctors, Ivan and FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH will not be able to perform the show in Amsterdam with METALLICA. 5FDP will perform ALL subsequent scheduled dates. See you in Paris [on May 17]!"

METALLICA's "M72" world tour will feature two-night stops in nearly two dozen cities. Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, the 46-show trek will launch in Amsterdam on April 27 and will include shows all over Europe and North America through 2024. Each "No Repeat Weekend" on "M72" will feature two completely different setlists and support lineups. The "M72" tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed METALLICA Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the "I Disappear" full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age. Opening acts for the tour include PANTERA, MAMMOTH WVH, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, ICE NINE KILLS, ARCHITECTS, VOLBEAT and GRETA VAN FLEET.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, 2022's "AfterLife". Upon its release last August, "AfterLife" immediately shot to the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Top 100 Album, the Rock and Metal charts in the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany (where it also debuted at No. 3 on the official album chart),Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Poland. "AfterLife" also debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Rock and Metal charts and No. 2 on the iTunes Top 100 charts in the U.K., France, Netherlands, Sweden and Hungary. Additionally, "AfterLife" hit Top 10 on the iTunes Top 100 in Italy, Spain, Ireland and Belgium. It entered as No. 1 Rock Album on the UK Official Rock and Metal Album charts and debuted at #10 on the Billboard 200. Most notably, with "AfterLife" the band broke the record for most No. 1 albums in the history of Billboard's Hard Rock chart.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has amassed 28 top 10 hit singles and 15 No. 1 singles. Having become one of the most recognizable names in music, 5FDP frequently play all major festivals and sell out arenas around the world. Since their debut album, "The Way Of The Fist", came out in 2007, the band has released eight consecutive albums, seven of which were certified gold or platinum by the RIAA, as well as two chart-topping greatest-hits albums. In addition, 5FDP has earned numerous national and international awards and honors over the last decade, such as the prestigious Soldier Appreciation Award by the Association Of The United States Army, an honor bestowed only upon Elvis Presley before them.

