FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's ZOLTAN BATHORY And His Partners in PGF Are Turning Jiu Jitsu Into Major League Sport

Zoltan Bathory, best known as the founder and guitarist of multi-platinum rock powerhouse FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, is more than a hitmaker. Offstage, Bathory is an actively competing Judo and Jiu Jitsu black belt, and a serial entrepreneur with several international brands under his leadership. One of those ventures is the Professional Grappling Federation (PGF),which he co-owns alongside Brandon McCaghren, Heather Grace Gracie and Keelan Lawyer. Together, they are on the path to transforming Jiu Jitsu into a fully fledged major league sport.

The PGF quickly gained traction with its innovative team-based format and the launch of Jiu Jitsu's biggest grand prize at the time. That momentum drew the attention of UFC, leading to broadcast partnerships on UFC Fight Pass for Seasons 6 and 7. Now, with Season 8, the league has expanded its broadcast footprint and moved beyond paywalls — a shift that has already pushed viewership past the record-setting numbers of previous seasons.

"This is what it must have felt like to get in on the ground floor of the NFL or the NHL," said Bathory. "The difference is, this time the format was engineered for scale from day one. Once we opened the doors to team ownership, the floodgates opened — the New Hope Kings were first, then the Philadelphia Phenoms, followed by the Alabama Twisters, with more already in negotiations. At this pace, we anticipate expanding to 8 to 12 teams in the coming months, which puts us firmly on track toward the 16-team national league we originally envisioned."

This announcement comes on the heels of another seven-figure franchise purchase by Lauren Barone, who makes history as the PGF's first female team owner. The deal accelerates the league's growth and underscores its commitment to expanding both inclusivity and opportunity at the ownership level. Barone is not only an entrepreneur but also a dedicated competitor and community advocate in Jiu Jitsu. Her ownership reflects both a personal commitment to the art and a vision for helping professional grappling reach new heights.

"I am beyond grateful that this is the path my life has led me down — building a PGF team and becoming part of a league that's reshaping the future of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu," said Barone. "It's incredibly humbling to be surrounded by legends, pioneers, and the people making the magic happen behind the scenes. With the Philly Phenoms, my goal is to build a team with heart, grit, and ferocity — backed by experienced minds who know what it takes to compete at the highest level. We're bringing that Philly spirit to the PGF, and we're here to make the Jiu Jitsu community proud. Get ready for the Phenoms to invade the PGF!"

The Philadelphia Phenoms will make their debut in Season 9, joining fellow PGF franchises the New Hope Kings and the Alabama Twisters in league play. Their arrival marks another bold step forward in PGF's mission to combine grassroots authenticity with big-league infrastructure, accelerating the transformation of Jiu Jitsu into a fully realized professional sport. Meanwhile, Season 8 has already shattered expectations, delivering record-breaking engagement and reach across digital platforms. With free weekly broadcasts on YouTube and expanded distribution through streaming and television partnerships, the league has pushed Jiu Jitsu further into the mainstream sports conversation than ever before.

"Jiu Jitsu is the fastest-growing combat sport in the world, and it's becoming the sport of royalty," said Brandon McCaghren, commissioner of the Professional Grappling Federation. "From everyday people to A-list celebrities like Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Hardy, Keanu Reeves and Guy Ritchie, everyone is on the mats now. PGF is here to harness that momentum and lead Jiu Jitsu into its professional era."

In addition to franchise expansion, several major brands have aligned with PGF teams, underscoring the league's commercial momentum: Dollamur — the world-renowned manufacturer of professional fight surfaces is backing Team Dollamur; Once Upon A Coconut – the world's fastest-growing premium coconut water brand has partnered with The Tropic Thunders. Other brands include 1st Phorm — one of the largest and most influential supplement companies in the United States, Black Rifle Coffee, a major national coffee company with millions of customers and a strong retail presence across America and Constellation Network, a leading blockchain innovator building enterprise-level infrastructure for Web3 and beyond.

These sponsorships represent the growing commercial interest in PGF's team-based, media-driven format and the momentum behind its league infrastructure.

Left to right in photo above: Zoltan Bathory, Brandon McCaghren, Lauren Barone, Heather Grace Gracie, Keelan Lawyer