Texas Death Metal Force CREEPING DEATH Signs With BLKIIBLK, Plots Third Studio Album

Texas's blazing death metal fivesome CREEPING DEATH has signed with BLKIIBLK, the heavy metal imprint of Frontiers Label Group. The partnership follows the recent announcement that CREEPING DEATH will be featured on "The Summer Slaughter Tour 2026 Part II" alongside HATEBREED, TERROR, INCANTATION, GATES TO HELL and TORTURE.

On their signing to BLKIIBLK, CREEPING DEATH vocalist Reese Alavi shares: "We're beyond stoked to join forces with BLKIIBLK. It took very little time to see how hard the label's camp works for their artists and it couldn't have come at a better time. We've been working hard on LP3 all year, and we can guarantee you — it's the most CREEPING DEATH record to date. We can't wait to see what the future holds being a part of the BLKIIBLK team."

Mike Gitter, global head of A&R for Frontiers Label Group and BLKIIBLK label head, expresses: "BLKIIBLK is proud to be working with the legends of Texan death metal, CREEPING DEATH. They were a band that signaled a shift in the metal landscape as they toured tirelessly alongside the likes of POWER TRIP, CARCASS, and the list goes on. They've got the riffs, the heaviness, and a work ethic that's second to none."

CREEPING DEATH is the past, present and ugly future of Texas death metal. The Lone Star State fivesome have built a legacy of brutality, gruesome riffage, and Southern grooves with an improbable cathartic glee. As Revolver magazine observed, CREEPING DEATH "assemble hulking riffs, screaming guitar solos, and ghastly vocal lows, and play them with the urgent momentum of a sterling hardcore band."

Bursting from an underground that not only has given the world metallic mainstays like PANTERA, but also the likes of POWER TRIP, IRON AGE, DEVOURMENT and modern-day metallurgists, including FROZEN SOUL, CREEPING DEATH is the band that defines the sound and sweaty ethos of Texas metal. For founding members, vocalist Reese Alavi and guitarists A.J. Ross III and Trey Pemberton, the journey is still a scorched earth affair as they nestle into their new label home, BLKIIBLK.

Since the release of 2016's "Sacrament Of Death" three-song demo, CREEPING DEATH has been a force in its own right. By the time they unleashed 2019's "Wretched Illusions" album, CREEPING DEATH was touring exhaustively with the likes of HIGH ON FIRE, CARCASS and MUNICIPAL WASTE and traversing Europe with GOATWHORE and REVOCATION. 2021's "The Edge Of Existence" EP further strengthened CREEPING DEATH's resolve, winning over crowds at festivals including Psycho Las Vegas and South By Southwest as well as the vaunted Sound And Fury and This Is Hardcore festivals.

With 2023's "Boundless Domain" album, which saw the band collaborate with KILLSWITCH ENGAGE guitarist and producer Adam Dutkiewicz, CREEPING DEATH had truly arrived as a force both onstage and on record.

"We've freely admitted that we are a selfish band, in so much as we really only wrote music for us," explains Pemberton. "We make music that's fun for us to play. The music that we want to hear. After all, we're the ones who're going to hear these songs the most, night after night."

"Boundless Domain" saw CREEPING DEATH sharpening songwriting blades with songs like "Vitrified Earth" and the groove-laden "Intestinal Wrap", which also featured the trademark roar of CANNIBAL CORPSE vocalist George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher.

With their lineup rounded out by bassist Addrian Bijan Jafaritabar (of Texas grinders SAINTPEELER) and drummer Robert Dominguez, CREEPING DEATH looks toward a brutal horizon.

"We're digging into the writing for LP number three," says Alavi. "It really is CREEPING DEATH at our most intense. We've had a couple of member changes and a label change, and it feels like that sense of chaos and the determination we've always had is not only coming out in the music but is redefining who and what CREEPING DEATH is."

CREEPING DEATH is;

Reese Alavi - Vocals

A.J. Ross III - Guitar

Trey Pemberton - Guitar

Addrian Bijan Jafaritabar - Bass

Robert Dominguez - Drums

Photo credit: Kat Nijmeddin