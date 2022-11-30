FLEETWOOD MAC's CHRISTINE MCVIE Dead At 79

Christine McVie, the co-lead vocalist and keyboardist of FLEETWOOD MAC, has died. She was 79 years old.

The British singer-songwriter died peacefully at a hospital in the company of her family, a statement said.

McVie left FLEETWOOD MAC in 1998 after 28 years but rejoined the band in 2014.

A statement from Christine's family reads: "She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family.

"We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally."

FLEETWOOD MAC released a statement shortly after the announcement of her death, saying: "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

McVie wrote or co-wrote some of FLEETWOOD MAC's most memorable songs, including the "Rumours" classics "Don't Stop" and "You Make Loving Fun", as well as "Hold Me", "Little Lies", "Everywhere" and "Over My Head".

Christine was inducted in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with FLEETWOOD MAC in 1998.