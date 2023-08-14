FLEETWOOD MAC's MICK FLEETWOOD Vows To Help Maui After His Restaurant Is Destroyed By Wildfires

FLEETWOOD MAC drummer and co-founder Mick Fleetwood, who has lived in Maui for several decades, has spoken out about the catastrophic wildfire disaster that ravaged the Hawaiian island last week.

The 76-year-old musician, whose restaurant, Fleetwood's On Front St., located in the historic town of Lahaina on Maui, was destroyed in raging wildfires fanned by hurricane winds, was in California when the fires began. When the news broke, he immediately flew back to help provide aid and supplies.

"I haven't lost a family member. I didn't lose my house," he told "CBS Mornings". "It could have happened, but it didn't happen. So you immediately go, like, 'I'm really lucky. Now what the hell can I do?' I mean, the whole town of Lahaina is no more."

At least 96 people were confirmed to have died as of Sunday night, but officials warned the figure was likely to rise as recovery crews with cadaver dogs work their way through hundreds of homes and burned-out vehicles in Lahaina. It's already the deadliest U.S. wildfire for over a century.

"It's truly monumental, the fact that this culture and these islands are… I mean, look at this place," Fleetwood told "CBS Mornings". "It actually magnifies. How could it happen there? It's unimaginable, and something unimaginable adds, in my quiet opinion, to keeping the focus on what has to be done to put this back together."

Regarding what made Lahaina so special, Mick said: "For people not from here, it's Maui, Hawaii, Lahaina, it was charming. It was artistic. It had a history of music. It had a history of paying attention to culture. I would always reference it as going into the French Quarter in New Orleans where, although it's changed, nothing could take away from the essence."

Opened in 2012 on Front Street, a popular tourist destination, Fleetwood's On Front St. overlooked the West Maui section of the Pacific Ocean.

Fleetwood's On Front St. had won several awards in the first couple of years after opening its doors, including the restaurant association's coveted Best New Restaurant, numerous food awards and the Maui County Fair's best vegetarian and best overall chili in the 2013 cook-off, beating all entries in all categories.

Last week, FLEETWOOD MAC singer Stevie Nicks shared an Instagram post concerning the Maui wildfires, writing: As I am sure you have heard – the island, Maui, where I own a house I have been staying at since the 80s – and the small village, city, most magical place on earth, Lahaina, burned to the ground over the last few days. And to make the situation worse my young niece, her husband, and their little boy had just arrived for a very needed vacation before she started up her school year (on her way to becoming a psychologist) for 10 days. They had one and a half days of fun and then — the fire started."

Nicks revealed in her post that around 5 a.m. the house suffered a power outage that lasted until noon and that she had no way to get in contact with her niece, Jessi.

"There was no way to know that this amazing town that had survived so much for so long would burn down and disappear into the history books, leaving so much sadness, destruction, and death behind it in its wake," lamented the singer. "This island, in so many ways, defines FLEETWOOD MAC and me and our families.

"My truth was that I wanted a house here just so I could spend time in Lahaina walking the streets; visiting the art galleries — sitting on the rock wall — Most all the opals I wear on my fingers came from a store on Front Street. I hope the sweet lady who owned that store was able to grab all her opals and run. I hope she made it out."

The cost to rebuild Lahaina was estimated at $5.5 billion, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).