FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE To Release 'Opera' Album In August

Italian symphonic death metal maestros FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE are finally back with their brand new, sixth album titled "Opera", a gut-wrenching musical journey inspired by the tragic mountain-climbing accident occurred to their frontman and mastermind Francesco Paoli in 2021.

Due out August 23 via Nuclear Blast Records, the whole album is structured like a 10-act theatrical piece, as the title itself, "Opera", draws a clear thread with the everlasting tradition of Italian classical music theater combining it with the epic brutality of death and symphonic metal, which has become their trademark sound. Mixed and mastered by Grammy-nominated producer Jacob Hansen (VOLBEAT, EPICA, ARCH ENEMY),"Opera" definitely marks another step forward for the band, incorporating new suggestions into that unique blend that FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE are renowned for: sheer violence, majestic orchestrations and soaring melodies. Such an ambitious musical endeavor called for an equally impressive artwork, a team effort between two arising Italian talents (artist extraordinaire Felicita Fiorini and visionary photographer Francesco Esposito),following the path traced by baroque painters like Caravaggio and Artemisia Gentileschi. The cover art portrays Veronica as Music, a superior entity that defeats the social and artistic decay of modern age.

With this new record, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE are setting the bar even higher than before, pioneering what looks like a completely new sub-genre that might be called "opera metal": an unprecedented mix of extreme music and theatrical elements.

"The best stories always come from pain, it's a bitter truth yet undeniable." Francesco Paoli states. "We managed to turn one of the worst things in life into a work of art, that embodies our personal and artistic growth and takes the listeners on a rollercoaster of emotions, where they can experience what I've been through hand in hand with me. It's a waking nightmare but that's how life is sometimes, just scary."

Francesco Paoli continues: "In my visionary representation of this journey that begins with my near death experience and culminates in a much desired physical and psychological rebirth, I wanted to frame every single step of my calvary, as if they were acts of an 'Opera Lirica', with dialogues or even confessions to imaginary characters, who have been constant presences throughout my whole (mis)adventure.

"This album tosses you in a vortex of discomfort and uncontrollable feelings, where you can experience pain, fear, desperation, anger, frustration, but also resolve, courage, hope and a profound desire for redemption. I strongly believe that this album is a solid manifest of resilience, and I hope that my story will inspire people who got 'lost' for whatever reason.

"We can't wait for you to hear the full album and play it live at the four corners of the world. We're planning to take everyone to 'Opera' with a massive new show, so get ready!"

With the album's announcement comes the new single "Bloodclock", a roaring song seething with anguish, pain and visionary tales of life and death.

Francesco Paoli says of the new song: "What do we see right before we die? Well, with 'Bloodclock' I bear my witness and reveal the personal visions I had while hanging on a rope, unconscious, a few hundred meters above the ground. It's insane how reality can be much more terrifying and soul crushing than imagination.

"Soon after my discharge from the hospital, me and Francesco Ferrini started writing immediately, even if I was still bedridden and unable to play. The idea was to capture the mood of those dramatic days and make sure to keep intact the sense of desperation and fear that was still running through my veins after the accident. Later on, we worked with the others to develop those ideas and create the music that such a strong story deserves, music that takes your breath away and tosses you into a vortex of mixed feelings and discomfort. I believe we nailed it 110%.

"And the video is a spectacular representation of that disaster. I pushed Martina (McLean, video director) to the limit because I knew she could find a poetic, metaphorical yet extremely impactful way to match the fury of the song with awe-inspiring images. She did an amazing job and we're proud to state that this is the best music video we've ever had in our career.

"But this song is not only about death, it's also about life. 'I'm not dead yet' was some sort of mantra that became my battle-cry. The moment I woke up, I started my war to stay alive, that with time turned into a true and never-ending calvary as I'm still carrying the cross for what happened that day. But this is another story and its time is yet to come…"

"Opera" track listing:

01. Ode to Art (De' Sepolcri)

02. I Can Never Die

03. Pendulum

04. Bloodclock

05. At War With My Soul

06. Morphine Waltz

07. Matricide 8.21

08. Per Aspera Ad Astra

09. Till Death Do Us Part

10. Opera

Photo credit: Francesco Esposito