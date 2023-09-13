FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Cancels U.S. Tour Dates Due To Poor Ticket Sales

Long-running Arizona metallers FLOTSAM AND JETSAM have canceled ten shows in the eastern United States due to poor ticket sales.

In an official statement, the band said: "We had a logistical nightmare even trying to secure transportation and crew for this short run.

"There are so many great bands on the road right now that it's making touring very difficult in what is a very saturated market.

"We had an important crew member bail on the tour at the last minute for undisclosed reasons, but the final straw was finding out that the ticket sales were poor.

"We definitely don't want promoters to lose money booking our band, so we'll reschedule at a time that makes more sense for them.

"We apologize to the fans that were planning on coming to see us on these dates and we hope to see you on tour soon."

Support on the 10-date trek was scheduled to come from GENERATION KILL, MISFIRE and WOLFTOOTH.

Affected shows:

Sep. 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Boggs Social

Sep. 20 - Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

Sep. 21 - Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz

Sep. 22 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows

Sep. 23 - Providence, RI @ Alchemy

Sep. 24 - Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

Sep. 25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

Sep. 26 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

Sep. 27 - Columbus, OH @ Skully's

Sep. 28 - Madison, WI @ The Crucible

This past May, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM was forced to cancel its previously announced European tour dates due to higher-than-expected costs associated with post-pandemic touring.

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM has spent the last few months working on material for its 15th album.

In June 2022, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM frontman Eric "A.K." Knutson stated about the band's plans for the next LP: "My guitar players, for [2021's 'Blood In The Water'], I think they wrote 40 songs and we only put 12 on the record. So we have a lot to choose from. Most of them will be taken apart, pieces stolen out of 'em and stuff like that. But we have enough music to keep going for a long time.

"We're about halfway written with the new record," he stated at the time. "We have a formula going on right now that's really working for us, and we're gonna probably stick to the same formula this time. The last three records have really done some good for us."

"Blood In The Water" was once again mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (U.D.O., VOLBEAT, AMARANTHE, POWERWOLF).

It's been 37 years since FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, formed in Phoenix, Arizona, released its landmark debut, "Doomsday For The Deceiver", the only album to ever receive a 6K rating from the influential British magazine Kerrang! Bassist Jason Newsted would jump ship to METALLICA while the band released "No Place For Disgrace" in 1988. "Cuatro" (1992),"Drift" (1995),"High" (1997) and "My God" (2001) all still rank extremely high in heavy metal circles. But it was the first part of this unofficial trilogy in 2016's self-titled "Flotsam And Jetsam", followed by the crushing 2019 successor "The End Of Chaos" that a certain rejuvenation and reset was clearly felt.

