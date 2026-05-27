FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Releases Music Video For Title Track Of Upcoming 'Rats In The Temple' Album

American thrash metal pioneers FLOTSAM AND JETSAM have released the official music video for the title track of their upcoming album, "Rats In The Temple", which is due on August 28, 2026 via Napalm Records. The song is a ghoulish hit packing sweeping guitarmonies, thunderous drums, and exalted frontman Eric "A.K." Knutson's haunting wail. After four trailblazing decades, countless world tours, and 15 groundbreaking studio albums, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM remains refined and revered.

Knutson says about the track: "We're super excited to release the first single from the album, which is very fittingly the title track, 'Rats In The Temple'! This song has a lot to say, and we hope the fans love the song as much as we do. This is possibly one of the most technically challenging songs FLOTSAM has ever recorded, and we look forward to delivering this song live as well!"

The legends from Arizona have been a fixture of the metal scene for the better part of the last four decades. With modern renaissance records like "The End Of Chaos" (2019) and "I Am The Weapon" (2024),capturing the glory of their inceptional material, the Kerrang!-championed classic "Doomsday For The Deceiver" (1986) and "No Place For Disgrace" (1988),it's no wonder they're still raising hell for their throngs of dedicated fans along festival circuits internationally.

"Rats In The Temple" lunges out full force with 13 rabid onslaughts of grim tales of death, abuse, betrayal, and war, inviting listeners into a dark world not too distant from our own.

Knutson said about the album: "This record is a BEAST, truly our best effort to date!! Do yourself a favor. Dim the lights, grab a drink, put the headphones on, and crank this up. You will not be sorry you did!!!"

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's current lineup is arguably its strongest ever. Knutson continues bringing the magic, steadily improving his craft with every album and tour. He's backed by the incredibly talented, exceptionally brilliant guitar duo of co-founder Michael Gilbert and Steve Conley, the powerful, precise and lightning fast magic of drummer Ken Mary (ALICE COOPER, ACCEPT) and the "fresh blood", extraordinary technical skills and prowess of bassist Bill Bodily.

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's new album will mark 40 years since the band's groundbreaking debut, the aforementioned "Doomsday For The Deceiver" — one of the only albums to ever receive a 6K rating from Kerrang! magazine. Though bassist Jason Newsted departed to join METALLICA, the band pushed forward, following up with 1988's unstoppable "No Place For Disgrace". Since then, they have continued to evolve, showcasing some of their best work to date with recent releases "Flotsam And Jetsam", "The End Of Chaos", "Blood In The Water" and "I Am The Weapon".

"Rats In The Temple" opens strong with the stadium-ready hooks and dizzyingly precise performances of "Harvesting The Hate" and "Damnation", before delving into thrash virtuosity on "Absolution". The iconic guitar duo of Michael Gilbert and Steve Conley paint vividly ghoulish images on tracks like "Blame The Knife" and "Rats In the Temple", then continue to flex their metal muscle on "The Ghost Behind My Door" and "First On The Spike", invoking pure first-wave excellence with a pummeling modern menace. "The Edge Of Nowhere" builds inescapable suspense before firing listeners out of a gun, full throttle into "Last Rites", another standout track for the band. The legendary rhythm duo of drummer Ken Mary and bassist Bill Bodily take center stage on the anti-war anthem "A Taste For War", their methodical syncopation invoking images of tanks and boots on the ground. "Her Blood Your Pain" brings ornate, medieval guitarmonies before "Anthem For The Broken" goes full balls to the wall, and "Going Down That Way" hits listeners with heavy riffs and even heavier truths. "Rats In The Temple" remains enthralling throughout, giving listeners entry to numerous of the band's metal chambers, sampling a refined and eclectic serving of influences.

"Rats In The Temple" track listing:

01. Harvesting The Hate

02. Damnation

03. Absolution

04. Blame The Knife

05. Rats In The Temple

06. The Ghost Behind My Door

07. First On The Spike

08. The Edge Of Nowhere

09. Last Rites

10. A Taste For War

11. Her Blood Your Pain

12. Anthem For The Broken

13. Not Going Down That Way

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM 2026 is:

Eric "A.K." Knutson - Vocals

Michael Gilbert - Guitar

Steve Conley - Guitar

William Bodily - Bass

Ken Mary - Drums

Photo credit: Shane Eckart