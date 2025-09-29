FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Signs With NAPALM RECORDS; New Album To Arrive In 2026

Fresh off of their successful recent European tour, Arizona thrash metal veterans FLOTSAM AND JETSAM have announced their brand new partnership with Napalm Records. The long-running band has signed a worldwide contract with the Austrian rock and metal label, and is preparing to release new music soon.

A new era is dawning for the Arizona metal icons. With their iconic mascot Flotzilla growing more menacing with each release (just like the band themselves!),FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's work on their upcoming 16th studio album keeps the heavy momentum moving. Currently in production and slated for a 2026 release, it'll mark nearly 40 years since the band's groundbreaking debut, "Doomsday For The Deceiver" — one of the only albums to ever receive a 6K rating from Kerrang! magazine. Though bassist Jason Newsted departed to join METALLICA, the band pushed forward, following up with 1988's unstoppable "No Place for Disgrace". Since then, they have continued to evolve, showcasing some of their best work to date with recent releases "Flotsam And Jetsam", "The End Of Chaos", "Blood In The Water" and "I Am The Weapon".

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's current lineup is arguably its strongest ever. Frontman Eric "A.K." Knutson continues bringing the magic, steadily improving his craft with every album and tour. He's backed by the incredibly talented, exceptionally brilliant guitar duo of co-founder Michael Gilbert and Steve Conley, the powerful, precise and lightning fast magic of drummer Ken K Mary (ALICE COOPER, ACCEPT) and the "fresh blood", extraordinary technical skills and prowess of bassist Bill Bodily.

Gilbert comments: "We are extremely excited about working with Napalm! They are an amazing company that is very passionate about metal music, just like FLOTSAM AND JETSAM is. Everyone in the band looks forward to a great relationship with a very like-minded company!"

Napalm Records senior A&R Sebastian Münch adds: "We've been very impressed by 'Blood In The Water' and 'I Am The Weapon', the two amazing power/thrash metal albums that FLOTSAM AND JETSAM have released in recent years. Due to that and their legendary metal status, we are absolutely thrilled and proud to work alongside the band as they continue their legacy! Welcome to the Napalm family!"

In 2019, Knutson told Glendale Star about the band's career: "We've been through a lot of crap. For a while I had a lineup with me who was just together to go out on vacations then have the promoters pay for it. And it's a little different now. We are back to a real band making a stab at growing and becoming a bigger entity in the music industry. Our goal in writing a record is to put out the coolest music we can."

Gilbert said: "We're making a bit of a comeback. They're starting to revisit and buy the new stuff as well. We're seeing a lot of younger people at the show. They're in the front row, singing songs that were out 20 years before they were born. It gets us all excited. That was happening when we did the self-titled album. There's this spark again. The power metal music fans are digging A.K.'s voice."

Eric "A.K." Knutson (Vocals)

Steve Conley (Guitar)

Michael Gilbert (Guitar)

Bill Bodily (Bass)

Ken K Mary (Drums)

Photo credit: Shane Eckart