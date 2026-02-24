FLYLEAF, Featuring LACEY STURM, Announces July 2026 '20th Anniversary Tour'

American rock band FLYLEAF has announced its "20th Anniversary Tour", featuring the return of lead vocalist Lacey Sturm. Produced by Live Nation, the 14-city trek will kick off on Wednesday, July 8 at the Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia, making stops across the U.S. — in Boston, Chicago, Houston and more — before wrapping up at House Of Blues in Anaheim, California on Friday, July 31.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presales beginning Tuesday, February 24. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, February 27 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 24 at 10 a.m. ET until Thursday, February 26 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

FLYLEAF 2026 tour dates:

July 08 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

July 09 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

July 10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

July 12 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

July 13 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

July 15 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

July 17 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

July 19 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

July 21 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

July 22 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

July 24 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

July 25 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

July 28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

July 31 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

FLYLEAF's impact continues to resonate across generations. The band's breakout single, "All Around Me", is certified four times platinum, "I'm So Sick" is double platinum, and "Fully Alive" is certified platinum. Their self-titled debut album is officially platinum as it celebrates its 20-year milestone.

FLYLEAF began as PASSERBY, a collaboration between Lacey Sturm and James Culpepper. After joining forces with Sameer Bhattacharya and Jared Hartmann, the group built a grassroots following across Texas before officially becoming FLYLEAF in 2004. They quickly broke into the mainstream, landing on Top 40 radio with "All Around Me", releasing their sophomore album "Memento Mori", and headlining the 2010 "Unite And Fight" tour.

Sturm left FLYLEAF in October 2012. She was replaced by Kristen May, who recorded one album with the group, 2014's "Between The Stars", before exiting.

In 2023, FLYLEAF reunited with Lacey Sturm for major North American festivals, including Sick New World, Louder Than Life and Aftershock. Now, the band embarks on its first headline tour since the hiatus.

FLYLEAF played its first concert with Sturm in 11 years on April 27, 2023 at Schoepf's BBQ in Belton, Texas.

Deluxe vinyl editions of FLYLEAF's self-titled debut and "Memento Mori" will be released by Interscope in summer 2026.