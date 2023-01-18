FOO FIGHTERS And GREEN DAY To Headline HARLEY-DAVIDSON HOMECOMING FESTIVAL In July

FOO FIGHTERS and GREEN DAY will headline the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, set to take place July 13-16 at multiple venues across Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

FOO FIGHTERS will perform on July 15 in Veterans Park to celebrate the Milwaukee motorcycle company's 120th anniversary. GREEN DAY will play the park on July 14.

Opening for GREEN DAY on July 14 will be SOCIAL DISTORTION, PHANTOGRAM and KENNYHOOPLA. On July 15, Cody Jinks, JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS and WHITE REAPER will open for FOO FIGHTERS.

"We are very excited to announce the FOO FIGHTERS and GREEN DAY as headliners at our Veterans Park festival location," Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson, said in a statement. "We can't wait to host riders from all over the world in Milwaukee, as we come together as one Harley-Davidson family and welcome everyone to join us. With music at the heart of our festival, I can't think of two more iconic American rock icons to join our community in celebrating 120 years of Harley-Davidson."

Tickets for the Veterans Park concerts are on sale now. Single-day general-admission tickets are $99, while two-day general-admission tickets can be purchased for $180. VIP tickets are available for $205 (single day) or $355 (for two days),and include access to an elevated deck, air-conditioned VIP lounge with restrooms, access to a VIP concierge, passes to ride in a motorcycle parade July 16 and other perks.

The Harley-Davidson Museum will serve as a central rally point for free events. The 20-acre campus will host free live music, food-and-beverage sites, and skills demonstrations. The Museum will be open for general admission during the event. The weekend celebration will wrap up with a motorcycle parade through Milwaukee on Sunday.

Harley-Davidson motorcycle demo rides and product displays will be available at Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations in Menomonee Falls, where visitors can also take a guided factory tour to see where Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight and Revolution Max V-Twin engines are made.

Six Milwaukee-area Harley-Davidson dealerships will also be hosting events and entertainment. Those dealerships include House of Harley-Davidson (Greenfield),Milwaukee Harley-Davidson (Milwaukee),Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson (Thiensville),Uke's Harley-Davidson (Kenosha),West Bend Harley-Davidson (West Bend) and Wisconsin Harley-Davidson (Oconomowoc).

Complete details on additional ticketing options, venues, entertainment, scheduled events, parade participation, Harley-Davidson factory tours, and lodging are available at H-D.com/Homecoming, where visitors can also sign up for instant Homecoming updates.

