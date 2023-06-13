FOO FIGHTERS' 'But Here We Are' Makes Top 10 Worldwide Chart Debut

FOO FIGHTERS' brand new album, "But Here We Are", unanimously hailed as one of the band's strongest to date, has become its tenth album to break the Top 10 of the US Album chart. "But Here We Are" also marks FOO FIGHTERS' sixth U.K. No. 1, ninth Australian No. 1, with additional No. 1 spots in Switzerland and New Zealand, and Top 5 debuts in nearly a dozen more territories.

Released June 2 on Roswell Records/RCA Records, "But Here We Are" has landed at No. 8 in its first week on the Billboard 200, while entering at No. 1 on the Alternative and Hard Rock album sales charts. The new album's Top 10 debut continues a trend that began with the back to back Top 10 positions achieved by "The Colour And The Shape" (1997) and "There Is Nothing Left To Lose" (1999),and has since included the No. 1-charting "Wasting Light" (2011) and "Concrete And Gold" (2017),as well as the Top 3 placings of "One By One" (2002),"In Your Honor" (2005),"Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace" (2007),"Sonic Highways" (2014) and "Medicine At Midnight" (2021).

Produced by Greg Kurstin and FOO FIGHTERS, "But Here We Are" has received the warmest of welcomes — from the capacity crowds singing along to every word of "Rescued" and "Under You" during the band's current tour, to a still growing torrent of acclaim for the album and its songs.

Following the recent announcement of stadium dates in Australia and New Zealand, FOO FIGHTERS resume their ongoing tour in support of "But Here We Are" this week, including a headlining set at Bonnaroo this weekend.

"Rescued" was the first single from the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers' eleventh album. When it was first released, "Rescued" generated raves, including "driven by a fresh sense of pathos and urgency" (The New York Times),"FOO FIGHTERS have never sounded more vital" (Consequence)," "one of the FOOS' most immediate, emotional songs" (Vulture),"delivers everything fans have come to know and love" (Revolver) and more.

FOO FIGHTERS played their first official concert with new touring drummer Josh Freese on May 24 at Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook in Gilford, New Hampshire. The band launched the 21-song set with "Rescued" and performed three other cuts from the "But Here We Are" LP, "Under You", "Nothing At All" and the title track. The rest of the concert included the first performance of "Cold Day In The Sun" in five years, and frontman Dave Grohl's daughter Violet Grohl joining the band onstage for "Shame Shame".

FOO FIGHTERS will make a few other festival stops, including Festival D'Ete De Quebec in July, Outside Lands in August, the Ohana, also in August, and Chicago's Riot Fest in September.

Freese was most recently drumming for Danny Elfman but was recently replaced by Ilan Rubin. Freese was also touring with THE OFFSPRING up until last year, with former SUICIDAL TENDENCIES drummer Brandon Pertzborn stepping in to officially replace him a few weeks ago.

Freese replaces longtime FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away in March 2022 at the age of 50.

Freese previously played with the FOO FIGHTERS at the tribute concerts to Hawkins in 2022.

Freese is a veteran session drummer who has performed with GUNS N' ROSES, A PERFECT CIRCLE, PUDDLE OF MUDD, NINE INCH NAILS, WEEZER, PARAMORE, THE REPLACEMENTS, Sting and THE VANDALS, among many others. He has also played more than 300 recordings ranging in genres from pop to rock to country.