FOO FIGHTERS Commemorate 30th Anniversary With New Single 'Today's Song'

FOO FIGHTERS mark the 30th anniversary of the band's classic 1995 debut with the opening salvo of its next chapter: "Today's Song", the first taste of new FOO FIGHTERS music since 2023's universally acclaimed "But Here We Are", is now available across digital platforms.

An indelible anthem in the time-honored FOO FIGHTERS tradition, "Today's Song" bristles with unbridled optimism from its subtle melodic intro through the peaks of its soaring crescendos. With lyrical themes of personal evolution and perseverance in the face of life's uncertainty and the passage of time, "Today's Song" is nothing short of a three-minute-fifteen-second epic.

In a note to fans that posted today, FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl wrote: "Over the years, we've had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak. Moments of beautiful victory, and moments of painful defeat. We have mended broken bones and broken hearts. But we have followed this road together, with each other, for each other, no matter what. Because in life, you just can't go it alone.

"It should go without saying that without the boundless energy of William Goldsmith, the seasoned wisdom of Franz Stahl, and the thunderous wizardry of Josh Freese, this story would be incomplete, so we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the time, music, and memories that we shared with each of them over the years. Thank you, gentlemen.

"And... Taylor. Your name is spoken every day, sometimes with tears, sometimes with a smile, but you are still in everything we do, everywhere we go, forever. The enormity of your beautiful soul is only rivaled by the infinite longing we feel in your absence. We all miss you beyond words. FOO FIGHTERS will forever include Taylor Hawkins in every note that we play, until we do finally reach our destination."

To read or listen to Dave's full message, go to foofighters.com.

FOO FIGHTERS are Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

"Today's Song" artwork by Harper Grohl.

Earlier this week, FOO FIGHTERS released a cover of MINOR THREAT's 1981 hardcore classic "I Don't Wanna Hear It" as part of a three-decade celebration they're calling #FF30.

The band has been off the road since Grohl revealed last August that he'd fathered a child out of wedlock.

This past May, drummer Josh Freese, who was tapped in 2023 to replace late FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins, announced that he had been fired by the band. No replacement has been publicly named.

FOO FIGHTERS will return the road in October with a show in Jakarta at Carnaval Ancol, followed by an appearance at an F1 event in Singapore on October 4, as well as shows in Tokyo and Osaka that month and a slot at the Corona Capital festival in Mexico City on November 14.

FOO FIGHTERS upcoming shows:

Oct. 02 - Jakarta, ID - Carnaval Ancol

Oct. 04 - Singapore, SG - F1

Oct. 07 - Tokyo, JP - Saitama Super Arena

Oct. 10 - Osaka, JP - Glion Arena Kobe

Nov. 14 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital