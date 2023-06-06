  • facebook
FOO FIGHTERS, FALL OUT BOY And THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS To Perform At 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival

June 6, 2023

iHeartMedia today announced the lineup for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival, the annual legendary concert event takes place on Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23 at Las Vegas's hottest entertainment venue, T-Mobile Arena. This year, the epic two-day lineup for the iHeartRadio Music Festival will feature performances by FOO FIGHTERS, FALL OUT BOY, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, PUBLIC ENEMY, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, TLC, THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS and more. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will once again include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.

"We're particularly excited about this year's lineup," said Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia. "This is the only festival in the world with this range of genres — spanning all the styles you hear on our 860 stations and the iHeartRadio app. Each performer can sell out on their own, so it's incredibly rare that you can see them all together on the same stage."

Each night, the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. For the first time this year, Hulu will serve as the official streaming destination of the iHeartRadio Music Festival, adding to its already robust slate of live event content. Performances will be livestreamed exclusively to Hulu subscribers at no additional cost, and highlights will be available on-demand on Hulu in the weeks following the event. For more information on the livestream line-up, stay tuned to Hulu's site and social channels.

"This is the most diverse festival in music and we are excited to once again host a 'Best In Class' group of superstar artists to perform on the same stage," said John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises for iHeartMedia. "And, for the first time in our 13-year history, we are proud to partner with Hulu to bring this unforgettable live show to millions of fans across the country."

Eligible Capital One cardholders will have priority access to presale tickets for the iHeartRadio Music Festival beginning Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET through Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET or while presale tickets last. For presale tickets and more details, visit iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne. Eligible Capital One cardholders can also add a Capital One Access Pass to their purchase, to enjoy an exclusive cardholder pre-concert event featuring a private soundcheck performance by FALL OUT BOY, plus complimentary food, drinks, and more. Capital One Access Passes are limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additionally, when the presale period opens, eligible Capital One cardholders can also redeem their rewards for tickets, Capital One Access Passes, and special VIP packages on Capital One Entertainment while supplies last.

In addition, throughout a summer-long on-air and online promotion, iHeartMedia station listeners across the country will have chances to win exclusive trips to Las Vegas where they will join thousands of other dedicated music fans to experience the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival is co-produced by John Sykes and Tom Poleman for iHeartMedia; and Michael Dempsey for Dempsey Productions.

