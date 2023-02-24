  • facebook
FOO FIGHTERS Pinball Machine Coming Soon

February 24, 2023

Stern Pinball, Inc. has announced a FOO FIGHTERS-themed pinball machine.

Earlier today, Stern released a short trailer announcing the pinball machine but did not include any images of the actual game. However, it did show off the video assets for the machine, which appear to be custom-drawn animations, featuring a "Ghostbusters" cartoon vibe, of the FOO FIGHTERS battling aliens. Cartoon versions of frontman Dave Grohl, guitarists Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, bassist Nate Mendel, keyboardist Rami Jaffee and late drummer Taylor Hawkins all appear in the clip, which is soundtracked by the FOO FIGHTERS song "All My Life".

Stern Pinball will make a small number of the limited-edition trim of FOO FIGHTERS pinball available for sale on its web site to Stern All-Access members on Tuesday February 28 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Stern is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Other recent Stern Pinball titles include RUSH, LED ZEPPELIN, THE BEATLES, IRON MAIDEN, AEROSMITH, KISS, METALLICA and AC/DC.

