FOO FIGHTERS Pull Out Of This Weekend's SOUNDSIDE MUSIC FESTIVAL

FOO FIGHTERS have canceled their September 29 appearance at the Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Earlier today, the following statement was posted on the band's social media: "FOO FIGHTERS will no longer be appearing at this weekend's Soundside Music Festival. Please check the festival website for more information."

FOO FIGHTERS were scheduled to headline day two of Southside Music Festival, with BLEACHERS, Norah Jones, Teddy Swims and more also performing. Jack White will take FOO FIGHTERS' slot, while GRETA VAN FLEET has also been added to Soundside's Sunday lineup.

The cancelation comes two weeks after FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl admitted to cheating on his wife and fathering a child outside of his marriage.

Taking to Instagram on September 10, the former NIRVANA drummer wrote: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

He added: "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

Grohl — who is widely regarded as one of the nicest stars in the music business — has three daughters with his wife, model and TV producer Jordyn Blum, whom he married in 2003. His eldest daughter, Violet, is a touring member of FOO FIGHTERS.

FOO FIGHTERS' eleventh album, "But Here We Are", came out in June 2023, and was the first since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.