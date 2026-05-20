FOO FIGHTERS Release 'Of All People' Music Video Featuring Extreme Skiing Crew BPC

FOO FIGHTERS have released the official music video for "Of All People", the 2:35 blast of sonic fury from the band's new album "Your Favorite Toy".

Director Alex Acy recruited Swiss extreme skiers BPC (Buldoz Project Crew) — infamous for their snowless skiing daredevilry on surfaces ranging from concrete and glass to random off-snow terrain — to visualize the album's incendiary second song. The result is two and a half minutes of BPC skiers Flaco, Blasco Paterno Castello, Mael Bovey, Jordy and Andrea de Angelis pushing the limits of extreme skiing while FOO FIGHTERS pin db meters in the red.

FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl comments: "Just when I thought I'd seen it all, I discovered BPC and snowless skiing. It's either the gnarliest extreme sport I've ever seen, the most fun anyone can have before a guaranteed trip to the hospital, or both. It's an honor to be the soundtrack to this madness."

On discovering BPC and its commitment to adapting skiing to places where it shouldn't be possible, Acy says: "I found one of their videos on YouTube a year ago and I knew I had to meet them. We chatted a lot before figuring out how we could create something together. I was totally floored by their personalities and their way of seeing life. It takes a certain charisma to take on such stupid and dangerous stunts with style."

"Your Favorite Toy" came out on April 24 via Roswell Records/RCA Records.

"Your Favorite Toy" was co-produced by FOO FIGHTERS and Oliver Roman, engineered by Oliver Roman and mixed by Mark "Spike" Stent.

"Your Favorite Toy"'s release coincided with the launch of FOO FIGHTERS' massive "Take Cover" world tour.

FOO FIGHTERS played their first concert with new drummer Ilan Rubin on September 13, 2025 at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California.

The Grohl-fronted outfit announced the surprise show the day before, revealing that it would play an all-ages gig at the 900-capacity venue, marking the band's first official performance with Rubin, the former NINE INCH NAILS drummer who joined the FOO FIGHTERS earlier in 2025.

At one point, Grohl introduced Rubin from the stage. "Everybody else has said it," Dave said. "I finally get the opportunity to say, 'Ladies and gentlemen, will you please welcome…' The most badass motherfucker, Ilan Rubin, is playing drums in the FOO FIGHTERS right now. It's official. You can stamp the passport."

Prior to the San Luis Obispo concert, FOO FIGHTERS had been off the road since September 2024.

FOO FIGHTERS announced Rubin as their new drummer in July 2025.

Rubin was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with NINE INCH NAILS in 2020.

Rubin stepped into the FOO FIGHTERS as the replacement for Josh Freese, who was fired from the group in May 2025. Freese, meanwhile, who was the NAILS' touring drummer from 2005 to 2008, returned to the band earlier last summer.

Two years after he was recruited to fill the vacancy left by the late Taylor Hawkins, Freese shared a statement on Instagram on May 16, 2025 in which he said the FOO FIGHTERS called him earlier that week to let him know that they had decided "to go in a different direction with their drummer." Freese added, "No reason was given."

Rubin played with NINE INCH NAILS from 2008 to 2009, and again from 2013 until his latest exit. Rubin is also a member of Tom DeLonge's band ANGELS & AIRWAVES, and has played with Danny Elfman. He also recorded solo albums under the name THE NEW REGIME.

FOO FIGHTERS are Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee and Ilan Rubin.

Photo credit: Elizabeth Miranda