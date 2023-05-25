FOO FIGHTERS Share Another New Song, 'Show Me How', From Upcoming 'But Here We Are' Album

FOO FIGHTERS have unveiled "Show Me How", the third track to drop in advance of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers' eleventh album, "But Here We Are", due out June 2 on Roswell Records/RCA Records.

Featuring a guest vocal appearance by frontman Dave Grohl's daughter Violet Grohl, "Show Me How" is a serene dream pop number that stands in sharp contrast to its predecessors "Rescued" and "Under You".

The official "Show Me How" visualizer, directed by Tim Kellner, can be seen below.

The first new song to be released was "Rescued" — which has generated raves including "driven by a fresh sense of pathos and urgency" (The New York Times),"FOO FIGHTERS have never sounded more vital" (Consequence)," "one of the FOOS' most immediate, emotional songs" (Vulture),"delivers everything fans have come to know and love" (Revolver) and more.

A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything FOO FIGHTERS endured over the last year, "But Here We Are" is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family.

Produced by Greg Kurstin and FOO FIGHTERS, "But Here We Are" is in nearly equal measure the eleventh FOO FIGHTERS album and the first chapter of the band's new life. Sonically channeling the naiveté of FOO FIGHTERS' 1995 debut, informed by decades of maturity and depth, "But Here We Are" is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life.

"But Here We Are" track listing:

01. Rescued

02. Under You

03. Hearing Voices

04. But Here We Are

05. The Glass

06. Nothing At All

07. Show Me How

08. Beyond Me

09. The Teacher

10. Rest

FOO FIGHTERS played their first official concert with new drummer Josh Freese Wednesday night (May 24) at Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook in Gilford, New Hampshire. The band launched the 21-song set with "Rescued" and performed three other cuts from the "But Here We Are" LP, "Under You", "Nothing At All" and the title track. The rest of the concert included the first performance of "Cold Day In The Sun" in five years, and Violet Grohl joining the band onstage for "Shame Shame".

FOO FIGHTERS will next perform this Friday (May 26) at the Boston Calling festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston, Massachusetts. There will also be a few other festival stops, including Bonnaroo in June, Festival D'Ete De Quebec in July, Outside Lands in August, the Ohana, also in August, and Chicago's Riot Fest in September.

The band revealed Freese as part of its new touring lineup on Sunday (May 21) during a pre-tour livestream called "Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts". Freese was unveiled as the drummer during the livestream after comedic cameos by Chad Smith of RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, Tommy Lee of MÖTLEY CRÜE and Danny Carey of TOOL.

Freese was most recently drumming for Danny Elfman but was recently replaced by Ilan Rubin. Freese was also touring with THE OFFSPRING up until last year, with former SUICIDAL TENDENCIES drummer Brandon Pertzborn stepping in to officially replace him a couple of weeks ago.

Freese replaces longtime FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away in March 2022 at the age of 50.

Freese previously played with the FOO FIGHTERS at the tribute concerts to Hawkins in 2022.

Freese is a veteran session drummer who has performed with GUNS N' ROSES, A PERFECT CIRCLE, PUDDLE OF MUDD, NINE INCH NAILS, WEEZER, PARAMORE, THE REPLACEMENTS, Sting and THE VANDALS, among many others. He has also played more than 300 recordings ranging in genres from pop to rock to country.